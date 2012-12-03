Lana Brown: The area's own Horatio Alger story

<em>"Keep your heart from hate, your mind from worry. Live simply, expect little, and give much. Scatter sunshine, forget self, and think of others."</em>

<strong>– Norman Vincent Peale, Co-founder, Horatio Alger Distinguished Americans, Inc.</strong>

As I move into this season of conflicting holiday messages, I am reminded of a brilliant fellow who has been able to bring the magical transition of Thanksgiving to Christmas every day of the year.

He always has been one of my favorites. Sharing Kankakee and collegiate roots with Terrance J. Giroux, executive director of the Horatio Alger Distinguished Americans, was easy. Beyond his engaging spirit easily identifiable at a very young age, Terry made any room he entered — better and brighter by being there.

Far more than St. Nicholas and certainly no less than a real time dream maker, he is the last one in the room to talk about himself. Blessed with a gracious abundance of intellect and inspiration, he is a born giver whose penchant to lead others is driven by his passion to help humanity. His influence is visible in his work. This year, the Horatio Alger Distinguished Americans Association celebrates its 65th anniversary with a track record of giving more than $110 million in college scholarships since 1984.

What an anniversary.

As I move into this season of complex messages, I think of Terry and his impassioned work of making the impossible possible for young people. The son of Edward and Belle Giroux has made a lifetime out of giving to others. He graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in the Class of 1965. His family and faith provided the strong scaffold for his early work in volunteer service and became the ultimate precursor to his impressive livelihood. But, to be fair, it was his ventriloquism and childhood appearance on the Morris B. Sachs Amateur Hour television program in Chicago that made me say 'hello' at 12 years old.

A graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University, Giroux has a Masters Degree in business and school administration from George Mason University. He soon led the Secondary School Principals Association in Washington, D.C. Since 1988, Giroux's work for the Horatio Alger Distinguished Americans is based at in the organization's national headquarters in Alexandria, Va.

"We have been so passionate about helping young people achieve the American Dream," says Giroux. "Education is the key and the access to making dreams come true for those who do not have the access or the opportunity."

The Association was founded by Dr. Norman Vincent Peale and Dr. Kenneth Beebe in 1947 in order to dispel the mounting belief among American youth that the American Dream was no longer attainable. It's perfectly named after the 19th Century American author, Horatio Alger who lived from 1832-1899, studied under Longfellow at Harvard, and went on to write about impoverished children who rose from humble backgrounds to middle class security and comfort through hard work, determination, courage and honesty. Alger's rags to riches narratives began with his first novel of more than 100 books, "Bertha's Christmas Vision," in 1856.

The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans is a prestigious assembly of those selected for their own achievement of American Dreams. Among them are Henry Aaron, Charles Yeager, Carol Burnett, Maya Angelou and T.Boone Pickens. It is a worldwide gathering of role models who demonstrate integrity, hard work, perseverance and compassion. In turn, they provide scholarship assistance to young people who have demonstrated integrity, determination, overcoming adversity, academic potential and personal aspirations.

This year, Associate member and Justice Clarence Thomas hosted a celebratory visit of the young inductees and award winners at the United States Supreme Court.

Blessed with an efficient and caring staff, Giroux's stewardship of leadership, ceremonial events, national awards and scholarship education reaches young Americans whose initiative, honesty, hard work, and commitment are exemplary. The State of Our Nation's Youth Press Conference at the Newseum in Washington DC reflected the Association's research implemented in tandem research conducted by the University of Chicago and the Hart Research Association. It's a thoughtful national study of American young people, focused on their ability to succeed or falter in the face of adversity offers valuable information to educators and their communities.

Carefully guided by his own value-laden compass,Giroux is well aware of education today. "A key priority of our education mission is to better understand issues facing young people," he says.

Terry's wife, Barbara, is director of communications for the National Catholic Education Association in Washington DC and they have one son, Micheal, in college. "I am so thankful for my roots in Kankakee."

So is Horatio Alger ... and me.

<em>Lana Brown manages the Urban Education Internship Program for Michigan State University in Chicago. She also teaches for VanderbiltUniversity in Chicago. She can be reached at brownink2038@yahoo.com.</em>