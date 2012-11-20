Phil Angelo: Local Omaha chief gets a new home

A local Indian has a new home — a place of honor closer to his native tribe.

<strong>CeCi Erickson</strong> has been a Mutual of Omaha Insurance Agency representative for 28 years now. She is in the process of drawing down her business as she battles cancer. She's been told her condition is terminal, but she wanted to pass encouragement to everyone. She has outlived all the estimates given to her by her doctors.

But there was one piece of local history and Mutual of Omaha history she wanted to make sure got into the right hands.

Nearly 20 years ago, <strong>Buzz Meyers</strong>, one of her clients, wanted to give Erickson a memento. Meyers, a local businessman and a tremendously gifted artisan, created a stained glass representation of the Mutual of Omaha symbol. The symbol shows an Indian chief, in profile, from the Omaha tribe. The chief has been the symbol of Mutual of Omaha since the mid-30s. The company also is famous for its sponsorship of the Wild Kingdom animal show, which ran from the mid-'60s to the late '80s.

Meyers, who worked in the petroleum business, did both stained glass and taxidermy. Buzz Meyers is perhaps best known for his work in restoring the stained glass at the B. Harley Bradley House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in Kankakee.

A favorite client of Erickson, he gave her the choice of one of two stained glass creations. Erickson was floored at the time. She also had another connection to the Meyers family, teaching piano to Jeanna Meyers, now <strong>Jeanna Cross</strong>, the daughter of Buzz and Verda. Buzz died nine years ago, but both Verda and Jeanna recently were on hand as Erickson passed the stained glass creation by Buzz to Mutual of Omaha officials.

Both <strong>John Haver</strong>, senior vice president of sales, and <strong>Lee Bloomingdale</strong>, director of field operations, were on hand to pick up the chief at Erickson's office in the PNC Bank building. The chief now heads to Omaha, where, Haver says, he will have an honored place in the company's historical display inside a headquarters dome.

Erickson sponsored a collegiate debate in Kankakee for a number of years through Mutual of Omaha. She also was a longtime member of the board of the Kankakee County Chapter of the Arthritis Foundation.

Services clubs do good in their own communities. They also are parts of networks that do good work around the globe.

Recently two area Rotary clubs, the clubs in Manteno and Bradley-Bourbonnais, were part of an international project that created a playground for children in Tecuala, Mexico. Tecuala is a community of 40,000, four hours north of Puerto Vallarta on the west coast of Mexico.

Manteno and Bradley-Bourbonnais, along with clubs in LaGrange, Western Springs and Chicago-O'Hare, each donated between $500 and $700 to the project. The Rotary Club of Tecuala raised $1,000. The overall Rotary district in that vicinity of Mexico and the district overseeing the five clubs in Illinois, also donated. Finally, Rotary International kicked in, raising the overall total to $13,585.

So a can of Rotary nuts sold locally helps children in Mexico. The world is a small place.

