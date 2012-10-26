Hometown pride: Local honors and achievements worth noting

<strong>Conn second on Jeopardy</strong>

<strong>• Tom Conn</strong>, a health insurance claims processor from St. Anne who moonlights as a sportscaster for radio station WGFA 94.1 FM, finished second on an episode of Jeopardy, bowing to dominant four-day champion Stephanie Jass.

Conn, 41, has previous game show experience, appearing on Wheel of Fortune's Teen Week as a high school student and making contestants' row on The Price is Right in 1998. On Jeopardy!, he got off to a fast start, taking a lead into the first commercial break despite providing the wrong question on a Daily Double.

Nobody gave the correct question in Final Jeopardy!, but Conn snuck into second place after not wagering any money.

Conn will receive $2,000 for his second-place showing, a payment he expects to come in a couple of months.

<strong>Abraham physician of the year</strong>

• A doctor inspired by the missionary zeal of the past was honored on Saturday as the Physician of the Year by Provena St. Mary's Hospital.

<strong>Raju Z. Abraham</strong>, who has been affiliated with Provena for 16 years, received the eighth annual award in front of a crowd of 400 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The honor was part of the 14th annual dinner Charitable Auction and Gala raising funds for the Provena St. Mary's Hospital Foundation. Through ticket sales, and a silent and live auction, supporters raised more than $95,000 that will go toward portable X-ray equipment at the hospital.

Abraham told the audience that he was more comfortable taking care of patients than he was giving a speech.

<strong>Governor's award</strong>

• The Illinois Department on Aging recognized recipients of the Governor's Unique Achievement Award in a ceremony held Wednesday at the Executive Mansion in Springfield. Among them was a network of nine rural public transit providers which includes the <strong>Show Bus</strong> that services Kankakee County.

Rural transit service covers trips that originate or end in a rural area, which for Kankakee County means outside Aroma Park, Bourbonnais, Bradley or Kankakee. Show Bus provides transit service for trips between Momence and Kankakee on an hourly schedule. For more information call the Show Bus at 800-525-2454.

<strong>Riverside Samaritan</strong>

• Honored for "a lifetime of generosity," <strong>Kay Preisel</strong> was named as the Samaritan of the Year by Riverside Medical Center.

Preisel, 94, of Aroma Park, received the award in front of a crowd of 225 people at the Hilton Garden Inn and Suites in Kankakee. She becomes the first person in the 39-year history of the award to win twice.

Preisel and her late husband, Wayne, have been steady donors to the hospital for many years. The Preisels were charter members of the Riverside Samaritan Society of Donors when it started in 1974. A Riverside cardiovascular surgical suite is named in honor of the Preisels. The couple received the Samaritan of the Year award, the highest award the hospital bestows for philanthropy, in 1985.

Wayne Preisel, who died four years ago, was an industrial contractor, whose skills helped build many area facilities, including parts of the A.O. Smith and Roper factories and Baker & Taylor in Momence.

<strong>Journal senior awards</strong>

• A gardener who donates his produce to food pantries was honored as the Senior Citizen Neighbor of the Year Wednesday by The Daily Journal.

<strong>Ralph Ferrari</strong>, 73, of Clifton, has been gardening "since he could walk." This year he has donated more than 1,000 pounds of fresh vegetables to food pantries, including the Center of Hope, the Clifton Food Pantry and Kankakee County Community Services Inc.

Ferrari was one of three winners in awards given out by The Daily Journal. <strong>Mary Thomson,</strong> a volunteer with many agencies and the coordinator of volunteer services for Hospice of Kankakee Valley, was named the Senior Citizen of the Year. <strong>Catholic Charities</strong>, which works to prevent elder abuse, was named the Senior Citizen Provider of the Year.

More than 400 people attended the fourth annual Tribute to Seniors organized by The Daily Journal at the Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave.

<strong>Monical's Pizza named Best Practices finalist</strong>

• People Report and Black Box Intelligence have announced 13 finalists, including <strong>Monical's Pizza</strong>, for the 2012 Best Practices awards, which honor four restaurant companies for exceptional workplace practices and results.

In addition to Monical's Pizza, the finalists include BJ's Restaurants, The Capital Grille, Corner Bakery Cafe, Eat'n Park Restaurants, La Madeleine, Le Pain Quotidien, K&N Management, Longhorn Steakhouse, Maggiano's Little Italy, McDonald's, Red Lobster and White Castle.

The Best Practices awards, which represent industry segments from quick service to casual dining, will be given Nov. 8, during the 18th annual Best Practices Conference in Dallas.

Dallas-based People Report provides employment analytics for its members on a monthly basis. Its sister company, Black Box Intelligence, provides weekly restaurant industry financial and market data. Together they report on more than 33,000 restaurant units with one million employees.

<strong>Toys for Tots</strong>

• More than 200 motorcyclists, including members of the <strong>Ryan Beaupre Memorial Chapter of the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club</strong> collected more than 400 toys during a Toys for Tots ride Oct. 14. The event started in 2006.

<strong>Riverside honors</strong>

• <strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong> recently received three Gold Seals of Accreditation from the American College of Radiology for mammography, breast ultrasound and breast biopsy. Mammography is a specific type of imaging test that uses a low-dose x-ray system to examine breasts. Ultrasound imaging is a noninvasive medical test that uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of the internal structures of the breast.

With these three accreditations, ACR has now recognized that Riverside's Breast Imaging Center has earned accreditation in all of the College's, breast-imaging accreditation programs, in addition to the mandatory Mammography Accreditation Program.

The ACR Gold Seal of Accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. Riverside Medical Center has voluntarily gone through a rigorous review process to be sure it meets nationally-accepted standards.

<strong>Olivet honor</strong>

• <strong>Olivet Nazarene Universit</strong>y is now featured on CollegesofDistinction.com, a website dedicated to honoring U.S. colleges and universities that exhibit excellence in student-focused higher education.

Colleges and universities are nominated for participation in Colleges of Distinction through high school counselors' recommendations, as well as quantitative research.

Once nominated, the colleges are assessed for four distinctions: student engagement, quality of teaching, vibrancy of the college community and success of graduates. Olivet was found to excel in all four distinctions and will receive a personal profile on the Colleges of Distinction website.

To view Olivet Nazarene University's profile, or to find more information about the online guide, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.

<strong>Brickstone awards</strong>

• <strong>BrickStone Restaurant & Brewery</strong> in Bourbonnais earned a gold medal in the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colo.

BrickStone claimed the gold medal for its American Pale Ale entry. The brewery's pale ale captured first place in The Brewers' Cup Competition at the Indiana State Fair in 2011. It also took third place in the prestigious World Beer Cup competition in May in San Diego, Calif.

The judging for the Great American Beer Festival competition was held last week. There were more than 600 brews entered in the competition.

The Bourbonnais brewery was up against some stiff competition. Of the 84 beer divisions, the American Pale Ale had the fifth highest number of entries at 109. On average, the other division had average entry fields of 50.6, said competition spokeswoman Barbara Fusco.

In all, 666 breweries entered the World Beer Cup and winners were chosen from 4,338 entries.

<strong>Attorney of the Year</strong>

• Manteno attorney<strong>Kathleen Fuhrmann</strong> was namedPrairie State Legal Services, Inc. Pro Bono Volunteer Attorney of the Year. The award honors attorneys from Kankakee County and Iroquois County for the representation they provide to clients who can't afford to pay.

Pro bono work — done without compensation and for the public good — is an ethical expectation for lawyers. They are required by the Illinois Supreme Court to give an accounting of their charitable legal services annually when they renew their licenses. Prairie State Legal Services is a clearinghouse for such work where underprivileged clients can seek free legal advice on a wide range of legal matters.

Prairie State had 1,000 clients last year. Of those, 580 were handled by the organization's staff attorneys and another 60 by volunteer attorneys.

Hinton said Fuhrmann — who worked from 2006 from 2009 as the organization's managing attorney — continues to take on a heavy load of tough cases. She handled nine pro bono cases this year.

<strong>Watseka band honors</strong>

• The <strong>Watseka Community High School marching band</strong> performed in five competitions throughout September and October and took home three first-place trophies for the band's overall performance, two second-place awards and plenty of "best" performance recognitions for the color guard, percussion and woodwind sections.

The most exciting win though came when the band took first place in Class 1A, which is based on band size — at the Illini Marching Band Festival at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. Watseka beat out three other bands to earn the honor.

<strong>Friends of Agriculture</strong>

• <strong>Sen. Donne Trotter</strong>, D-Chicago, who will soon represent east portions of Kankakee and Will counties, has been honored with a Friend of Agriculture award by the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Kankakee County Farm Bureau Manager Chad Miller presented the award to Trotter at his Chicago office last week.

State Sen. Toi Hutchinson, D-Olympia Fields, also has received the 2012 Friend of Agriculture Award and the endorsement of the Farm Bureau's Activator Political Action Committee.

Friend of Agriculture awards are given to state and federal legislators based on their voting records on Farm Bureau issues, their understanding of the importance of Illinois agriculture, and other considerations such as accessibility and willingness to discuss issues, Miller said.

<strong>Zonta good deed</strong>

• <strong>Zonta</strong> collected paper products for Harbor House, Center of Hope, and KC-CASA, all organizations the club sponsors. The club collected 360 napkins, 3,024 tissues,140 rolls of toilet paper, 52 rolls of paper towels,132 disposable diapers, 1 box of baby wipes,170 feminine hygiene products, 3 containers of anti-bacterial wipes, 1 roll of plastic wrap, 3 boxes of plastic storage bags to distribute to those service agencies.

<strong>Ultra Foods donation</strong>

• <strong>Ultra Foods</strong> made a donation to Northern Illinois Food Bank for $45,333 to help the food bank distribute more food to the community. The food bank was a beneficiary from a recent charity golf outing held by the group of Supermarkets located in Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

The donation will provide 271,998 meals to hungry neighbors in the 13 counties, including Kankakee, served by the food bank. One in eight people face hunger in northern Illinois.

Ultra Foods will continue to work with the food bank in November and December with its Check-out Hunger campaign. The campaign, which will run November 15 through January 3 at all Ultra Foods stores, will allow customers to donate at the register. Donations from 10 of the Illinois stores will go directly to Northern Illinois Food Bank.