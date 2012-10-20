Marcus Lewis Q and A: Jackson's record is Lewis' issue

<strong>Why are you running?</strong>

"I'm tired of seeing the sheer neglect of the district. We have "will work for food" signs. The district has gone beyond not having shoes. Our feet look like shoe leather."

<strong>On the economy</strong>

"We need emergency bills based on the old WPA, and we need to put people to work doing what they can do.

I would raise tariffs on China, Malaysia and Taiwan. NAFTA, CAFTA and GATT have been a disaster for American workers. The tariffs would be onerous, and it would make people scream, but it would bring back jobs."

Says the IRS should confiscate all money in overseas accounts, including all untaxed profits.

<strong>On health care</strong>

He would keep Obama's plan because "it is the only one we have."

Favors going to a single payer public plan run by the government. "The government is the spender of last resort. No one can compete with the Post Office either. We should cover every person and cut out the middleman."

<strong>On taxes</strong>

He would raise taxes back to the levels in the early Kennedy administration, with top rates of 90 percent for corporations and 75 percent for individuals.

"The government has to have money to run, and we must maintain entitlements."

"We cannot turn the country back to the 1800s."

<strong>On the deficit</strong>

"I wouldn't worry about the deficit until we get the rest of our economic house in order. I would make the top 1 percent pay. The middle class is already being squeezed into the poor category."

"Stop telling me that government is bad. The gaming of the system must end."

<strong>On the war in Afghanistan</strong>

"End it. It is costing a billion dollars a week."

Advocates for a new GI bill for returning veterans.

<strong>Marcus Lewis, Independent</strong>

52, lives in Matteson.

Mail handler for the U.S. Postal Service

He and his wife Carmen have three children, Paul, Lauren and David.

Attended DePaul University, 1978-1980

marcuslewisforcongress2012.org