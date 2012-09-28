Joe Yurgine: How to make $104 million while being a crook

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal print edition Sept. 22, 2012</strong>

Even if it means spending time in the slammer, it may be worth it to behave badly, perform misdeeds and then blow the whistle.

I have been involved with whistle-blowers and informants, but the recent $104 million payoff to Bradley Birkenfeld from the Internal Revenue Service under the whistle-blower law is just wrong. Birkenfeld, a 47 year old former Swiss bank UBS banker, received this money because he exposed illegal Swiss and offshore banking practices utilized by rich Americans evading taxes. He received the money even though he himself participated fully in the schemes, including delivering diamonds to a client hidden in a toothpaste tube.

Yes, for the government it's a great way and sometimes the only way to solve crimes and uncover misconduct, but do you make the payment to someone who is dirty and one of the bad guys? Birkenfeld spent 40 months in prison for crimes committed during the case and is still in custody under home confinement.

To understand all of this, you will need some facts. Birkenfeld is a graduate of a Vermont University. He then studied banking in Switzerland. He joined UBS, which manages billions in assets for the rich. Birkenfeld's job was to go out and recruit American clients for the bank.

In 2005 he learned that the bank's advice to clients to stick their money in secret Swiss bank accounts to avoid paying U.S. taxes was illegal. Duh. That scheme wouldn't take too much to understand.

Another UBS scheme to cheat on payment of taxes, involved getting Americans to invest in illegal offshore accounts. The money would be placed in a trust. The trustee then runs the illegal activities which gives the Americans a method to deny involvement if discovered. They could say, "I didn't know what was going on."

When Birkenfeld in 2005 discovered and concluded that a lot of this advice was illegal, did he come forward then to the authorities and spill the beans? The answer is no. If you spot criminal activity, shouldn't it be reported right away? If you don't do that, aren't you simply one of them — part of the criminal joint enterprise?

In this case Birkenfeld did not report anything to the authorities until 2007. He then decided to tell what he knew to the Department of Justice. He walked into the Department of Justice office and not only wanted to become a whistle blower but (realizing he is one of the bad guys) also wanted immunity.

I'm guessing, but by now he had seen a lawyer and was told there is money to be made if he had whistle-blower status, but immunity would be needed for his past deeds.

Birkenfeld went on to talk. People in this situation often think that when their mouth is allowed to open, they can reveal a lot and justify what they have been doing.

Unfortunately for Birkenfeld, when his mouth did open, his disclosures were not totally truthful. He was charged with crimes pertaining to the case. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 40 months in a Federal Correctional facility. He was released, on parole and under home confinement when he received his whistle blowing award.

What conclusions can be drawn from all of this?

THE GOOD: By divulging this information, it did lead to the recovery by the IRS of about $5 billion in unpaid taxes. UBS which used the schemes paid $780 million to avoid criminal prosecution. UBS turned over account information to the government on more than 4,500 American clients. The IRS then granted amnesty to those who came forward voluntarily to declare income and pay taxes on ill-gotten gains. More than 10,000 did.

Sen. Charles Grassley, who authored the whistle blower law said this about the payment to Birkenfeld, "An award of $104 million is obviously a great deal of money, but billions of dollars in taxes owed will be collected that otherwise would not have been paid."

Well, that's true. For Birkenfeld, it beats unemployment comp. So let's see, out of the $104 million, Birkenfeld's lawyers probably took 40 percent. The IRS taxes the award at 35 percent. They giveth with one hand and taketh with the other. Then there are the clients that are suing Birkenfeld, for having to pay back taxes. If he boards a plane with the loot and heads to Singapore (obtaining citizen status) he can't be sued. He can then move on to books and movie rights.

THE BAD AND UGLY: The case ended up to be a great deal for Birkenfeld and his lawyers. It's definitely, however, too much money to pay anyone unless the person participates from the get go as a plant or informant to collect information. When a person openly participates in and instigates the illegal schemes becoming part of the criminal enterprise, he ought to be denied a percentage of the ill-gotten gains he actively promoted. His reward should be limited to probation or a substantial reduction in his jail sentence. Lying, cheating and then making money — is this what we want for our country?

Meanwhile, I'm sure the IRS whistle blowing phone is ringing off the hook. It was a high price to pay, but they got what they wanted.

<em>Joe Yurgine is a practicing attorney in Kankakee County, a former FBI agent, a business law instructor at KCC, an assistant public defender,a village attorney for Bourbonnais, and a hearing officer for the Illinois Pollution Control Board.</em>