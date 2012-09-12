Editorial: Quinn gambling veto should be upheld

It might be a mistake to describe Illinois as an ethically challenged state.

More correctly, we are a state where corruption is just, well, common.

But Gov. Pat Quinn sent a message with a veto of a gambling expansion bill. Quinn, in his veto memo, said that the legislation included "loopholes for mobsters." He affirmed that he would continue to veto any gambling expansion unless it contains a ban on campaign donations from gambling interests.

Proponents of more gambling in Illinois vowed to keep on working. The core of the now-dead bill would have created five new casinos in Illinois, including one in Chicago. It also would have added slot machines at racetracks.

Gambling advocates claimed the expansion would have raised another $1.2 billion for the state and created 90,000 jobs. We're skeptical. Gambling does not create wealth. We are not talking about making a product here. We are talking about redistributing existing money.

Besides Nevada, home of Las Vegas and Reno, no other state relies as heavily on gambling as does Illinois. You might ask yourself, what has gambling done for the state? It scarcely has lifted us out of the recession. Illinois is among the slowest states to recover, with the most bankrupt government. If ever there was a blueprint for what shouldn't be done, it's Illinois. Yet we continue to do the same things that have impoverished residents and stripped cash away from business and industry.

It seems to occur to almost no one that money gambled away might be better spent on housing, on clothing, even on education.

Instead, there are slick ads encouraging people to win baseball tickets by buying lottery scratch-off tickets. Public service advertisements attack all sorts of public ills, as the government advises you to eat your vegetables, lay off the tobacco and pay attention to your child's homework. The only warning on gambling comes at the end of ads. After you've been encouraged to buy, you are encouraged to buy "responsibly."

So why can't the legislature agree to "responsibly" limit the gambling industry?