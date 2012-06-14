Editorial: Lack of reality

<strong>Pension system returns

seem too good to be true</strong>

The stock market, pretty much, is going sideways. Indeed, after a one-day loss in early June, the total return on the Dow Jones Industrial Average for the year was at zero. The market bounced back a few days later. Nonetheless, four years plus after the meltdown, the market has still not recovered its losses.

If you are relying on any interest from a savings account of certificate of deposit, you know those returns are miniscule.

But over at the Teachers Retirement System of the state of Illinois, the "expected" rate of return on investments is 8.5 percent. Like most of the things that seem too good to be true, it's, well, too good to be true.

The real rate of return over the last decade has been 6.2 percent. Thus, the bond rating agencies are pressing the teachers retirement system to lower the 8.5 percent to some more reasonable and more likely number. When the system makes less money, the unfunded liability grows.

Right now the system has assets to cover only 45 cents on the dollar of the money it now owes in benefits, or will be scheduled to owe in benefits. As the unfunded liability grows, it sets up a scenario where either benefits fall short of promises or the state steps in with a lot more cash.

If you go back 30 years, the rate of return on the pension system's investments has been 9.3 percent per year, but that includes the go-go years of the 1990s.

The curious thing to us, in the story, was the mention that the rate of return is only recalculated every five years. That is far too little. The financial situation is markedly different now than it was in 2007. It is a new reality.

The second reality is the fact that when you owe debts, and always seems to be falling behind, you will forever be in the grip of those you must borrow from. Thus, bond-rating agencies will have more and more control over state finances.