Phil Angelo: Football chain gang member honored

For a decade, Jackie Pence helped man the chain gang at Iroquois West High School.

If you are unfamiliar with football, those are the three volunteers who hold the two poles at either end of the ten-yard marker, as well as the metal pole that flips the number to show what down it is. Fans look at it a hundred times a game.

It's always taken for granted. You can't play a game without it. You can never make a mistake with it.

Pence volunteered for the duty to be close to his son, Jay, who was a member of the team 10 years ago. Jay graduated. Pence, finding the duty rewarding, kept volunteering.

Pence died April 8, 2009 at age 67. Now his family, with the permission of the school board, has placed a bench of polished black granite, embossed with Pence's picture, between the gym doors at the school. The bench was dedicated at the school's senior night for the football team this past season. In a sense, Pence will never miss another Iroquois West football game. The bench faces the field.

Pence was the maintenance man at Magnolia Woods Health Care Center in Watseka for 17 years before his formal retirement. The center is now closed. He moved on to get involved with the school district, starting as a bus driver for the special education children. A large picture of a school bus is also engraved into the bench.

A lifetime resident of the area, Pence was a 1958 graduate of the former Gilman High School. The Pence family paid for the memorial. Alice, his widow, says her late husband loved the school and the team.

Pence's grandchildren will get to walk by the bench for years to come. Granddaughters Haley Pence, Korey Pence and Taylor Dowell are all students at the high school. Grandson Nicholas Dowell is a student at the junior high school.

<strong>The old Green movement</strong>

An interesting email is making the rounds about the environment and the new Green movement. Back in the '50s, if you can remember, there was no environmental movement. But in those times:

* Virtually all milk and pop came in glass bottles and you returned the bottles to the store for a deposit.

* When you used the razor, you threw out the blade, not the entire razor.

* Families had one car, not a car for every driver.

* Families had one television, not one for room.

* If you needed to find a town, you unfolded a map, instead of turning on an electronic device.

* Your one phone was plugged into the wall.

* Folks used push mowers on their lawns and hired neighborhood children to shovel the snow. Gas-fired mowers were a rarity. Snowblowers were unknown.

* Diapers were cloth and washed, not paper and thrown into the landfill.

Yep, those folks in the '50s did not understand the environment.

