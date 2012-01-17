Editorial: Downtown plus

<strong>Turning the old armory

into an active gymnasium

could benefit Kankakee and area youth</strong>

The old National Guard Armory may now have a new life.

The Kankakee Valley Park District has acquired the venerable building for $25,000.

The structure, located at 150 N. Indiana Ave., was once an important part of downtown Kankakee. Kankakee Community College played games there. The college, though, departed downtown for its own, newer gymnasium 25 years ago. The building fell into disrepair, but was saved from demolition through the efforts of a handful of activists, notably Tim Schmidt, the late Jack Charlton and volunteers from the Kankakee Development Corporation.

In recent years, the building, now known as the Community Resource Center, has housed after-school programs headed up by Ron Jackson. There was also a time in the early 1990s when the Kankakee Valley Park District rented space there to run both youth basketball and youth indoor soccer programs. There have also been back to school rallies, piano sales and other events there.

The center is in much better shape than it was 20 years ago. Restrooms have been updated. There is an elevator. The gym floor was repaired.

But much more work could be done. The wooden seats are ancient. Temporary padded boards would help with soccer. The entry doors are worn.

Now the park district must decide what to do with a $2.5 million state grant it won to build a new gymnasium. It would make eminent sense if the state would allow the money to be invested in the armory. Depending on how bids break out, the state may even save money, surely a consideration in these tight times.

Let us also say that it is good to see an investment in downtown Kankakee. The investment that the city of Kankakee made in a new downtown library has paid off handsomely in an improved attitude about the community and in the financial success of the Farmers' Market.

Of course, the physical overhaul is important, but is not the entire picture. It will be important to fill the building with activities, to have good programming that will attract youths, athletes and families.

We wish the park district success in the venture, applaud their investment in downtown Kankakee and hope that some of the state money can be applied to preserving and updating a Kankakee landmark.