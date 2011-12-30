Hometown pride: Dec. 30, 2011

<strong>Local honors and achievements worth noting</strong>

<strong>Provena accreditation</strong>

Provena St. Mary's Hospital has received full re-accreditation status from the Society of Chest Pain Centers. This commendation confirms that the hospital's Chest Pain Center has achieved and demonstrates a higher level of expertise in caring for patients who have symptoms of heart attack.

"Provena St. Mary's Hospital is dedicated to providing patients with the best heart care treatment and outcomes. As a re-accredited Chest Pain Center, we have integrated the newest procedures and best practices in heart care to ensure that patients receive the right care during the critical early stages of a heart attack, in order to minimize or eliminate damage," explains Amy LaFine, R.N., M.S.N., interim president and CEO at Provena St. Mary's Hospital.

She continues, "In addition to faster treatment, re-accreditation of our Chest Pain Center for the second consecutive three-year term means improved patient outcomes, timely and accurate diagnoses, and ongoing community education to help individuals better understand heart disease, how to respond in emergencies, prevention and wellness."

For re-accreditation, the society conducted a rigorous evaluation of the Chest Pain Center at Provena St. Mary's Hospital. The inspection focused specifically on the ability of the hospital's physicians, nurses and support staff to assess, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

<strong>Coloring contest</strong>

The Daily Journal has announced the winners in its 55th annual Christmas Coloring Contest. First-place winners in four different categories earned six passes to films shown at Classic Cinemas locations at the Meadowview Theatre and the Paramount Theatre, both in Kankakee.

A total of 291 entries were received this year, 71 more than last year.

* Kamden Kimmel, of Gilman, was the winner in the boys and girls 6 and younger category, where 94 entries were received. Katelyn Borschnack, of Kankakee, placed second and Ellery Rohr, of Chebanse, took third.

* In the boys and girls 7 through 10 category, Collin Sharman, of Kankakee, took top honors. Kailey Fox, of Peotone, placed second and Chloe Whalen, of Kankakee, took third. A total of 146 entries were received in this category.

* In the family class, Kelly Tate and family, of Kankakee, took first out of the 35 entries received. The Muntwyler family, of Manteno, finished second and the Simbeck family, of Bonfield, took third place.

* In the special education category, Robbin Murrell, of Kankakee, was the winner among a group of 16 entries. David Addison, of Kankakee, placed second and Shea Harris, of Pembroke, took third place.

<strong>'Tis the Season</strong>

The holidays are supposed to generate warm feelings, and the volunteers at the fifth annual Tis the Season Toy and Coat Drive took that literally at its giveaway event at King Middle School in Kankakee.

Coat drives conducted by Court Street Ford in Bourbonnais and the Kankakee Fire Department brought in the bulk of a record 500 winter jackets, said Kristi Ball, the coordinator of the event, sponsored by the Garden of Prayer Youth Center.

<strong>Symphony of Sweets</strong>

An estimated 160 supporters of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra gathered at the Kankakee Country Club to help raise money for the orchestra.

The event is the largest fundraiser of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women's Board, which donates $15,000 a year to the symphony.

Brian Brown, dealer principal of Brown & Brown Chevrolet in Bourbonnais, purchased a cookie of the month for $600, earning a four dozen homemade cookies every month, and a pancake breakfast for eight cooked up by Bruce and Nancy Payne.

<strong>Gaithers honored at Olivet</strong>

* During the Gaither Vocal Band concert at Olivet Nazarene University, Bill and Gloria Gaither received the special distinction of being named as honorary alumni of the University. Although Gloria was unable to attend, Bill accepted the award on their behalf from John C. Bowling, University president. Fans of the Gaithers filled the 3,000-seat Betty and Kenneth Hawkins Centennial Chapel that evening to witness the surprise award and enjoy one of a small number of Gaither concerts presented on college campuses in recent years.

Bill and Gloria Gaither -- soul mates and songwriting partners during their marriage of more than 45 years -- have produced more than 700 songs, hundreds of recordings, dozens of musicals, a collection of books and, best of all, three children and seven grandchildren. They have received eight Grammy Awards and more than 24 Dove Awards. Their other honors include being named eight times as "Songwriter of the Year" by the Gospel Music Association and being chosen as the ASCAP "Songwriters of the Century." They have also been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Gloria has served on the board of directors for both the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, and the United Christian College Fund. Bill founded his first Gospel music group in 1956 and began his full-time music career with Gloria in 1967.