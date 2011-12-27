Editorial: Raising taxes

<strong>Instead of upping the rate, why not try creating more taxpayers</strong>

There are two ways to generate more tax revenue.

One way, the way being pushed in Illinois and in the nation now, is to increase tax rates. That means simply having people pay more.

The second way is to grow the economy. If more people work, they pay more income tax. They are likely to buy more products and pay more sales tax. They are more likely to own a home and to pay property tax.

There are a lot of benefits in moving people from unemployment to the world of work. At the very base level, creating jobs moves folks from being tax consumers to taxpayers.

Illinois, particularly, is the poster child when it comes to driving taxpayers away.

A study by the free-market think tank, the Illinois Policy Institute, shows that the state has 366,616 fewer tax paying households than it did in 1995. On an average, there is a net loss of about 24,000 taxpaying families from Illinois each year. The net loss balances move-ins against move-outs.

If those folks had not left, Illinois would be netting about $26 billion more in state and local taxes each year. That would be more than enough to cancel last year's hike in the state income tax from 3 percent to 5 percent.

Where do people go when they leave Illinois? The five states that are the biggest destinations for former Illinois residents are Florida, Indiana, Wisconsin, Texas and Arizona. Indiana and Wisconsin, of course, are neighbors. Indiana's income tax rate was once higher than that in Illinois, but Illinois has since surpassed it. Florida, Texas and Arizona are retirement destinations, although the desire to retire in the sun is not what it once was. Neither Florida nor Texas has an income tax.

People move for reasons other than taxes. Many folks move to get a job. But, jobs, too, are dependent on taxes. Few states have cultivated as conscious an anti-business atmosphere as Illinois, which has a tax system riddled with favors and inequalities.

Illinois lost population to 42 other states during the years studied, but there were seven states that, in turn, lost population to Illinois. That includes New York, which has a top income tax rate of 8.97 percent. So there's the pecking order. You move from new York to Illinois and then to Florida.

How do you reverse the flow? How do you get Illinois to grow again?

You start by listening to the people who create the jobs -- that means listening to all of them.

The easiest way for the boat to go faster is to have more people working the oars. Instead, the state keeps yelling for folks to row harder.