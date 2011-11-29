Phil Angelo: Park district to start Christmas light show

The Kankakee Valley Park District is about to unveil what it hopes will become a new Christmas tradition in the area.

Beginning Friday at 6 p.m., the district will open a Christmas light show at Bird Park. The show will run from 6-10 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 1. There will be no shows, though, on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

The program is the brainchild of Tom Schelling, program director for the Kankakee Valley Park District. There are similar shows in Aurora and East Peoria, but this will be a first for Kankakee. Schelling hopes it will become a tourist attraction.

"No matter what age,' Schelling said, "you will enjoy it."

The lights are multicolored LEDs, minimizing the electrical cost. The design is entirely local and the Kankakee engineering firm of Matthews and Lazdins has been hired to put all the lights up and make sure they are synchronized to music.

Cars will enter from Station Street in Kankakee and exit on Wall Street. In between, they will pass two 12-foot-tall saluting soldiers and see scenes that depict facilities of the Kankakee Valley Park District. There is an ice skating scene from Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena and the Splash Pad, which is a free summer cool-off station in the park, is lit up. Other scenes will show Santa's workshop and a group of igloos and penguins.

As cars near the exit, a park district employee will instruct the driver to pull over and tune in to an FM station. As you listen to a montage of Christmas music through your car radio, the lights will flash in time to the music. That part of the show takes 6 minutes and includes sponsorship advertising.

Admission is $3 a carload, or $5 per van or bus. Subscribers of The Daily Journal can get free admission. Tickets will be available this week at The Daily Journal offices in Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Manteno and Watseka. There is a limit of one ticket per subscriber.

Schelling said there is no specific goal for attendance.

"It"s going to be a word of mouth thing," he said. "Once people see it, folks will be coming through."

Schelling's hope is that the show will become a local tradition. Years ago, there was an outdoor Christmas lighting contest for homes and businesses in the area, but the numbers of entries was never great and the event was discontinued.

