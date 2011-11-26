Greater Kankakee Airport: Scholarship, heredity led to aviation career for Wilson

Blair Wilson, it seems, was meant to fly.

Wilson was a student at Tuscola High School, when she won a scholarship to flight school. She was asked to give a speech on why she wanted to fly. It must have been impressive. She won, and started flight school the next day at the Decatur Airport.

That has led to an aviation career for Wilson, 26, who is the recently appointed director for the Greater Kankakee Airport.

Wilson has been on the job for six months, following the departure of Jason Licon.

Licon headed the airport here for 10 years before relocating to become the new manager of the Fort Collins-Loveland Municipal Airport, which bills itself as "Northern Colorado's Premier Airport."

Wilson's mother, Diana Lenzi, a physical education teacher, tells her that flying must have been in her blood. Blair's father, John Wilson III, was a pilot for Eastern Airlines, but died when she was only two.

Since she was little, she remembers, she has been fascinated by airports and airlines.

Wilson is one of the last graduates of the University of Illinois Institute of Aviation, a program that is being discontinued in what she said is a mistaken attempt to save $750,000. This year the university will have its last incoming freshman aviation class.

"They took away the Chief (Illiniwek), and now they are taking away my university.

"They are doing this," she said, "even though there is a predicted shortage of pilots and air traffic controllers."

After graduating from Illinois in 2007, she went on to earn a Masters Degree from Southern Illinois University in 2009.

She went to work for the Transportation Security Administration, helping to write policy for travel, safety and counter-terrorism pertaining to general aviation. General aviation, which constitutes 75 percent of all flights in this country, refers to owner-flown aircraft, as opposed to commercial aviation where passengers buy tickets.

It is important, she said, that general aviation be safe; but if government restrictions are too excessive, general aviation will suffer.

Wilson came upon the job in Kankakee through networking. Licon, the last manager, was also a Southern Illinois University Saluki.

"I really wanted to be at an airport," she said. "Each day is new and exciting, and there is tremendous potential here. This airport is a diamond in the rough."