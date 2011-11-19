Guest Viewpoint: Jackson defends ALNAC airport plan

If you have nothing constructive to say, say nothing at all.

The old adage applies to Will County Executive Larry Walsh, who keeps fighting the only viable third airport plan -- yet offers no alternative.

With people desperately needing jobs and President Obama calling for new airports to be built with a public-private partnership, Walsh is out-of-step with the 21st century.

The fact is that I and the Abraham Lincoln National Airport Commission (ALNAC) have an airport plan that's exactly what the president wants. Quoting Obama, he said: "U.S. Rep Jesse Jackson Jr., a key leader in the Peotone effort, has assembled a group of private investors who are willing to risk their capital on the new airport's prospects."

Indeed, the ALNAC airport will be financed with private dollars, designed by world-class experts, built by local unions, and overseen by local municipal officials from Cook, Will and Kankakee counties.

As for Walsh's tired, inaccurate claims, let's set the record straight:

* ALNAC: Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan and Gov. Pat Quinn have vetted ALNAC and concluded it's legal and compliant with Illinois law.

* The developers: SNC-Lavalin and LCOR are global leaders in aviation and successfully operate airports on many continents.

* Financing: The companies have committed $700 million of their own money to this project.

* Layout plan: The Illinois Department of Transportation selected ALNAC's layout plan as its preferred alternative.

As to Walsh's misstatements, ALNAC knows exactly how big to build the airport and it doesn't need the 99-year lease as he claims -- a 25-year lease as authorized by state law is sufficient.

While Walsh claims an FAA Record of Decision is necessary to move forward, the FAA says that's not true if the airport is privately funded (because there's no tax dollars at risk).

As for the timetable, President Obama wants to expedite airport plans in order to rebuild America's infrastructure and put Americans to work.

Walsh's arguments are as false today as they were six years ago. Instead of using the last six years to draft a plan, form a commission, find developers and secure dollars, he's only bellyached.

Finally, as for local control, the airport is in the new 2nd Congressional District and Larry Walsh isn't.

<em><strong>The office of Congressman Jesse L. Jackson Jr.,is located at 17926 South Halsted St., Homewood, IL 60430. The website is <a href="http://www.jessejacksonjr.org/" target="_blank">www.jessejacksonjr.org</a>.</strong></em>

<strong><em>Editor's Note: Jackson spoke at the Freedom Fund banquet of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP Oct. 29, explaining his airport plan. Will County Executive Larry Walsh responded with a guest viewpoint that was published Nov. 14. This is Jackson's response to the Nov. 14 viewpoint.</em></strong>