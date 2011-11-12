Editorial: Taxpayer cars cost you plenty

It's another one of those stories that points out the difference between the taxpayer and the tax consumer.

The Illinois Auditor General's Office released a report on the state's fleet of passenger cars.

Here's some of the highlights:

* The state owns 16,000 passenger vehicles. That does not means buses, or emergency vehicles, or dump trucks, or police cars or fire trucks. There are 16,000 passenger cars, identical to the type most of us drive back and forth to work every day.

* In 2010, Illinois paid $121 million to buy, maintain and gas up that fleet. In a state that ponders closing facilities, that's not chicken feed.

* An examination of one department, involving five vehicles (admittedly a small sample) showed that 44 percent of the mileage racked up on the cars was to drive back and forth to work. That's a perk, of course, that the vast majority of us do not enjoy.

Part of the report was an analysis of how little the cars are used. If they are not driven at least 7,000 miles a year, it would be cheaper for the state to sell the car and just to pay employee mileage.

That, we would say, is what should be done at all levels. It makes sense for people who have to respond in emergencies, like police officers, to have immediate access to a vehicle. For most of the rest of public employees, real emergencies are few and far between.

If anything, if Illinois is supposed to be moving toward "green" government, fewer gasoline-powered trips of all kinds ought to be in store. Pick up the phone. Use the Internet. Answer that email.

Meanwhile, buy your own car.