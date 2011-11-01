Editorial: Wrong target

<strong>Wall Street was not the problem</strong>

A recent USA Today story unwittingly pointed to a poster child for the Occupy Wall Street movement.

A student had borrowed $50,000 worth of college loans. Her goal was to break into acting. Instead she was working as a maitre d' in a restaurant. She was mugged, had no insurance and faced a $30,000 emergency room bill.

Now there are, we think, lots of people she should protest against. She ought to sue the guy who mugged her. No doubt health insurance would be a heavy cost, but her premiums would have most likely been far less than the bill she now faces. She ought to corner whatever college counselor failed to more meaningfully guide her to a better result.

Wall Street financiers and banks had nothing to do with her problems, unless you want to indict the banker who lent her the money in the first place.

We would all like to be rock stars -- a dream for all generations. Who didn't want to be Errol Flynn, Clark Gable or Tom Hanks? Dancing with the Stars and American Idol are hits because everyone would like to be attractive, the hit of the party and fabulously wealthy. It's a dream -- like being Miss America, or playing center field for the Yankees.

Most of us, though, will only prosper if we work hard and make wise decisions. Pick a profession that has a reasonable chance of success. Then do the necessary preparation and doggedly pursue it. But don't blame others if you do not make it.

You can Google up any number of job websites and rapidly identify those professions that are in demand and pay well: doctor, dentist, engineer, information system manager, lawyer and pharmacist. All involve real knowledge and passing real tests. At this point, it seems, only those professions taking in money will make money.

This is, of course, a real change in the economy. The worst suffering group in this recession has been the 18- to 29-year-olds. The group suffering the least has been 65 and older. That's according to the Pew Foundation. Fewer than half of all American teens now have summer jobs. Layoffs have, all too often, punished the young and the inexperienced. As times have toughened, those on the margin have been crushed. Help is absolutely needed.

There are plenty of things that should be protested: A tax system that drains the young; an educational system that has sometimes shortchanged real knowledge; and a failure at some point to counsel youths against poor decisions.

Unfortunately, sometimes you do everything right and get short-changed anyway. Professions change. Accidents happen.

But Wall Street bankers were not her problem.