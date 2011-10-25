Phil Angelo: Common sense helps avoid most scams

It is impossible to answer your email these days without being bombarded by scams.

Some stuff, though, still comes through the mail. An interesting letter was forwarded to us by a Chebanse woman. The letter, from Spain, asked her to be part of an inheritance of $1.48 million. The money is in a security box, if only someone would send over the cash to get it open. Yeah, sure.

The general rule on scams is this -- if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is. If someone's price is half of someone else's, there could be a reason.

The late Al McGuire, the street-savvy coach of Marquette University's basketball team in the 1970s, once said that if someone offered to make you 20 percent on your money, you should listen very closely. If someone offered to double your money, do not pay attention.

With that in mind:

* You have not inherited money from a foreign country.

* It's highly unlikely that you would have won a lottery if you did not buy a ticket.

* If one of your relatives was stuck overseas and needed you to wire money, you would have known they were taking a trip.

* Neither the bank, nor the government, needs you to make a deposit as a bank inspector.

* If you need a repair done on your home, try to deal with the local person down the street, not someone who shows up at your door.

We live in a world where people will seemingly give out credit card and personal information to a worldwide computer system in an attempt to save $2 while buying a basketball. Many transactions are safe, of course. Shopping locally is even safer.

<strong>Kiwanis concert opened to the public</strong>

For many years, the Kankakee Kiwanis Club has sponsored a performance of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra that was open to schoolchildren of Kankakee County.

The event was traditionally held at the Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee. The money to support the concert was one of the many projects funded by the annual Kiwanis peanut sale.

This year, for the first time, the concert is being opened to everyone. The concert is set for 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University.

Michelle Riechers, of Grant Park, a senior at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, will perform the first movement of Johann Hummel's Trumpet Concerto with the orchestra. Music from Ludwig van Beethoven, Leroy Anderson, Felix Mendelssohn, Duke Ellington, John Williams and John Phillip Sousa will round out the program.

