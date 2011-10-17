Dennis Marek: Sports strikes test fans' enthusiasm

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal Oct. 8, 2011</strong>

Mercifully, baseball for Chicago is over for this year. We Sox and Cubs fans have suffered enough. In our childhood years, most of us got to attend only one professional sport -- baseball. It is still the enduring sport. Remember when balls on the field never were tossed to the crowd? Players didn't charge for autographs? They were American heroes. Babe Ruth and the boys had a nightlife, but they were still role models for our youths.

I wasn't the best baseball player to come out of Central, but I made the varsity as a freshman and started in Charlie Brown's designated position -- right field. Our second or third game found us behind Bradley High (that's what we called it then) and in my first at bat, I got to see my first curveball. The first pitch came right at me and I backed away only to watch it curve right over the plate. "Strike one, "yelled the umpire. I dug in and the second pitch came right at me again. I backed away and the same curving resulted. "Strike two," he pronounced. I dug in again. I vowed not to move! The third pitch came right at me once again, but I stood my ground and took an 80-mile an hour fastball right on the arm. I flipped my bat away and headed for first base, rubbing my arm, when the umpire said, "Ball one."

"It hit me, "I responded. "You made no attempt to get out of the way. Ball one!" I was all of 13, but I yelled back, "Did you see the last two?" He broke up in laughter. "Ball one!" Unfortunately, the fourth pitch was a curveball and I went to the bench in great humiliation.

I wasn't a lot smarter when I was a first-year law student. We decided to go to the Cubs game against Los Angeles. We could only afford the outfield bleachers. We got there early and watched as right fielder, Billy Williams, shagged fungos (a fly-ball off a special skinny bat) in warm-up. The fly balls got longer and longer, driving Williams closer to the ivy. Now, my one roommate was a total Klutz (notice I used a capital K.) Finally a ball was deep enough to reach our first-row seats. " I've got it," my roomie yelled and raised his two hands. Unfortunately, the ball went right through those two error-prone hands, hit him straight in the forehead, and sat him back in his seat.

The ball bounced back onto the field, whereupon future All Star, Billy Williams, tossed the ball to me and said, "When he wakes up, give him a souvenir." I did and I suppose he still has that ball.

The end of that adventure was even sadder. Sandy Koufax pitched for the Dodgers that day. With a dozen strikeouts and only a few weak singles, we never saw a ball anywhere near us in the bleachers. I guess one shouldn't watch a Hall of Fame pitcher from the Wrigley bleachers.

So baseball will enter the playoffs with some games in freezing weather. Football will continue with us hoping we can beat Green Bay next time. And basketball will struggle to find a common ground between the wealthy owners and the often overpriced players. But in all reality, the bottom line is that the owners can be owners for dozens of years and players have but a few. As I still practice law past the magic age of 65, I wonder what it would be like to see your profession, your career, your personae, end at age 30 or maybe 35. What gives the professional athlete pleasure after that?

A friend of mine from law school represented a number of professional basketball players as their agent. He once remarked to me that he could get them more money than they could ever spend in a lifetime. He then added a postscript, "But they could lose it."

A few years later we saw Scottie Pippin after losing $30 million in one investment gone awry, try to re-enter pro basketball by playing in a league in Sweden.

Professional basketball may go on strike for the year. Football, already having done that once, was smart enough to make a season this year. Baseball suffered its greatest indignity when it had its own strike. Now players routinely toss balls to the crowds, still hoping to regain and hold goodwill.

Times are tough. Tickets are expensive, and the sport crowd is somewhat fickle. It seems that those other sports didn't pay much attention to the baseball strike. It took years and a lot of PR to bring that favorite sport back to full fan acceptance. Go on strike for a year and the fan following will take years to return. I would hope that the basketball gurus are smarter than that. We had enough frustration when we spent a year with the "spare Bears." Get it settled, Mr. Stern.

