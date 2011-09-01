Editorial: Voting with credit

<strong>Consumers are paying down debt -- in a big way</strong>

People vote in two ways.

Come November 2012, they will vote with their ballots, helping to shape the future of the country.

Right now, though, they are voting with their dollars. And they are voting conservative in a big way.

Following the endless splurge of the past 20 years, consumers are holding on to their wallets. Once, it was borrow, borrow, borrow -- tomorrow will take care of itself. Now consumers are planning to take care of their own tomorrows -- perhaps because they either fear or reason that the government will not be there to do it for them.

Here's what's happened. From the beginning of 2009 to the beginning of 2010, consumers in America paid down their credit card debt by a startling $72 billion. That figure comes from TransUnion, a national credit reporting agency. That means that people, who once bought a washer with their Visa and let the balance ride out with interest, are now consciously paying down those credit card balances.

To get an idea how much of a drop $72 billion is, consider that a typical year during the early 2000s was a $2.1 billion expansion in credit card debt. People were borrowing more on the plastic.

For many years, the nation had a negative savings rate. People were consuming their savings, just to live today. That strategy is good for any present economy, but dangerous for planning any sort of future. Now, just the opposite is true. People are saving.

TransUnion said some of the change was due to a tightening of credit. The flood of new cards is slowing, but it said most of the change was due to more conservative consumer behavior. Late credit card payments are at a 17-year low, dating back to the early Clinton administration.

Will people vote the way they are spending? Don't know. Will the government take a clue from values that have clearly changed? Don't know that either.