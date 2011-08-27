Why the fire still burns for longtime conductor Allan Dennis

Questions by Phil Angelo, senior editor. Answers by Allan Dennis, conductor of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra. Edited for length.

What’s your favorite piece of music?

It depends on my mood. I love all kinds of music. When I was growing up my mother (Elizabeth) listened to big bands and country/western. I’ve played a lot of jazz.

But if you were to ask what I would take if I was marooned on a desert island, it would have to be the early symphonies of Mozart, with some Brahms, then some Beethoven and Bartok.

iPod, vinyl or CD as a preference?

Vinyl. I have 36,000 recordings at home (filling the entire basement) with four turntables. Most times, if we are going to perform a particular piece of music, I might have as many as 50 recordings of it, from orchestras all over the world.

But the iPod comes in handy, too.

How do you get modern audiences to appreciate the classics?

First of all, it has to be played beautifully, as close to what the composer wanted as possible.

The symphony has to have fun, too. They should enjoy the music and the audience should see them enjoying the music. It can’t be stuffy.

The music also has to relate to the audience. The program notes that show what was happening in Mendelssohn’s life when he was composing this are important. That information makes it stick to your ribs.

I’m fearful for the future: Fearful that today’s students are not getting all the artistic opportunities they need. That’s true of music, art and dance.

How did your exposure to the arts start?

For the first six years of my schooling, I was in a Catholic school with no music program. In the seventh grade, a teacher played a recording of Moldau by Smetna, Bohemian folk music with a streaming flute solo. I was on fire after that and wanted to be involved with music.

Why not rock?

I love rock, love the Beatles and Chicago. In high school I played in a garage band, Felix and the Young Rascals.

In college, my career choice came down to music or being a veterinarian, but I was put off by the idea of gelding the horses.

At SUNY (State University of New York) Fredonia, I sang in the choir, played in the jazz band and played double bass in the orchestra. The orchestra was what I did best.

How did you come to Kankakee?

I was living in Iowa and teaching at Northern Iowa. My wife hated Iowa. We saw an ad for Kankakee. There were 50 applicants and I was one of six invited to try out. From the first I was comfortable here. There was a sense of belonging. I took the job for a year, commuting from Evansville, Ind., at first. People kept telling me it was a long commute, but the one year kept turning into another year. Now it’s 23 years.

The people in this orchestra are good. The level was way above what I expected. You have people here who love to make music, many of whom have been here longer than I have. There are people like Marlou Johnston, Paul Germano and Harlow Hopkins. They all preceded me.

How fortunate are we to have an orchestra in a community the size of Kankakee County?

We are not small in playing quality and I listen to a lot of community orchestras.

One of the things I am proud of is my position as president of the Illinois Council of Orchestras. I can tell you that we have an equal or better quality for our size than any other orchestra in Illinois. There are places that combine a college orchestra with musicians in the town, like Knox-Galesburg or Millikin-Decatur. We are more like Jacksonville or Champaign-Urbana.

Our orchestra stands on its own. People ask me how we do so much. It’s a tribute to our supporters and volunteers who love the arts — the Bowlings, the Charltons, the Hubers, the Greens, the Cregos, the Ouwengas and the Small family, and I am probably forgetting someone.

Years ago, I remember bringing a friend to the Christmas Symphony of Sweets (a holiday fundraiser featuring desserts). He turned to me and said., ‘This is hometown USA.’

This year you move into the Hawkins Centennial Chapel. How will that change things?

It’s a big venue, so our audience may look small. Our challenge will be to grow the audience. The benefit is that the acoustics are great and people may come just to see the chapel.

I have to pay tribute to Dr. John Bowling (Olivet Nazarene University president) for having this foresight. Now, if we were to bring a national artist in, there is a hall to hold them.

What would your advice be to someone starting in music today?

Find a program that’s fun. Find a good private teacher and work one-on-one. And going into music is secondary to the idea of learning how to work hard.

<strong>What makes a good conductor?</strong>

That depends on the setting. You have to have the ability to take an abstract piece of music and keep it in your memory and to objectively evaluate what you are hearing. You have to be positive and you have to move the orchestra to be the best it can be.

<strong>How many musicians make up the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra?</strong>

Depending on the piece of music we will have as many as 75 musicians. In a community-based orchestra about 75 percent will come from the area. There are others who travel and play in several orchestras.

There’s a big bonus in a community-based orchestra. The people are here because they love what they do. There’s more of a drive to be perfect. If they’re performing Beethoven’s (Symphony No. 9) Ninth, it may be their only chance to play that piece of music in 15 years, so the drive to perform it well is much higher.

<strong>Anything we haven’t discussed?</strong>

I am supremely thankful for the opportunity in Kankakee, thankful beyond words. I’m thankful for the orchestra members, the association, the volunteers and all our concertgoers.

They have carried me through difficult times and good times.

The fire still burns in me when I step up to that podium. I want to continue to be part of making great music.