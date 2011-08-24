Tinker Parker: Dugan-Roof stepping aside from job

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal print edition Aug. 17, 2011</strong>

<em>"We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we're curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths."</em>

<em>-- Walt Disney</em>

Jaclyn Dugan-Roof has moved on and she will be missed. Dugan-Roof was the director of the Bradley Bourbonnais Regional Chamber of Commerce for many years. She gave her heart and soul to the organization and it showed. Dugan-Roof was selfless; she put her community first. She stepped down from her position as director just as she said she would in the early spring when the Kankakee and Bradley Bourbonnais chambers merged.

"I decided to step down so that we could finally accomplish what is best for the local businesses and community, which meant a consolidation of organizations and resources. We understood that going into the future meant new perspective, new ideas, new goals and an overall new organization." She said she realized that someone new would need to run the organization; one without a past history tied to previous organizations.

Dugan-Roof loved her job and the ability to greatly influence a community that she was passionate about.

"My feelings toward leaving the chamber are bittersweet. I know that something needed to be done and I am so proud of the fact that everyone was able to put themselves behind the needs of the community and those of local business. Egos were put aside, hard conversations were had and accomplishments were great."

Dugan-Roof concentrated on building an organization focused on community. "I would say that I was only doing my job, what I thought I needed to do and what my business members needed. However I know that there were plenty more things to be done. I can confidently say that I worked hard and tried to do my best to give everyone a sense of belonging, mission and success."

What does she anticipate for the newly organized Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce? "I have my own ideas of what the chamber should accomplish, as I am sure you can imagine. I feel great about the new board and their commitment to making sure that businesses are being served and the passion they have for making the new organization one that is above and beyond the past organizations. I think a main focus will be to listen to members, adapt membership services and to have the community work together and toward common goals and aspirations."

Bill Barnes has accepted the position as the new director. She is confident and thinks he will do a great job. "With his background in marketing, branding and overall organization management, he has some great ideas on what the chamber should and will accomplish. He has a big task at hand, as we all know, but I do know that he is willing to listen to ideas, work with other community leaders and see an overall improvement in the community."

"I am proud of what I was able to accomplish as a very young leader in the community and what I was able to do for the organization going into the future. I know that my faith was a major factor in the years that I had to make some hard decisions, build relationships and remember my overall purpose. I couldn't have done anything without some key people and those that want to see our community grow and succeed."

New doors have already opened for this motivated young woman. She will be the director of alumni relations at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.

Thanks Jaclyn, for everything you did for the chamber. You will be missed. Good luck at Mac!

<em><strong>Tinker Parker, owner of the Graphitti Production Company and an adjunct professor at Kankakee Community College and Governors State University, is active in a wide variety of community organizations. You can reach her at <a href="mailto:tinkerp91@yahoo.com">tinkerp91@yahoo.com</a>.</strong></em>