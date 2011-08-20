Dr. Ken Johnston: Economic malaise might linger until 2012

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal print edition Aug. 13, 2011</strong>

Unemployment is sky high; the economy is in the tank and sinking; the U.S. debt rating has been downgraded; the stock market has taken back more than a year's gains.

We are battling a two headed monster, too much debt and a stagnant economy. Using the traditional Keynesian governmental tools, trying to kill one problem is almost certain to strengthen the other.

So what's the answer to getting the economic engine of the U.S. running smoothly again, when at the same time we have to limit new U.S. Federal debt? There are only so many options, and they have all been debated.

1. Make significant tax cuts (Or at least extend the existing rates put in place by George W. Bush), putting more money in the hands of people to spend. Ain't gonna happen. Incidentally, close to half of income tax return filers already pay nothing.

2. Increase taxes and close loopholes (mortgage interest deduction) on wealthy individuals as a subset of the population. This might help close the deficit a bit, but it takes more money out of private-sector consumer hands and also saps investment capital. Probably will happen in some way.

3. Increase corporate taxes and close loopholes. We are in a global economy, and large companies can keep income sheltered offshore. Besides, there is no such thing as a tax on corporations because ultimately all taxes are paid by people, owners, workers and customers. Likely to happen. Again, takes money out of job-producing private sector.

4. Launch another big stimulus spending bill. Since Stimulus I did little, support for Stimulus II is doubtful. Sorry, Paul Krugman.

5. Make big changes -- like an overhaul of the tax code, or major changes in entitlement programs. Unlikely to happen any time soon in the present contentious atmosphere, but absolutely necessary to reach any kind of long-range solution.

6. Make modest cuts in defense and discretionary spending. Window dressing that won't really solve much in the long run. Most likely to happen.

At this point our government is scrambling, caught between a rock and a hard place. There are too few people at work supporting too many people unemployed, and sooner or later the pair of elephants in the room, Medicare and Social Security, have got to be dealt with. In addition, the private sector must grow and prosper to support the public sector, not vice versa.

Shortly after Obama was elected, I was at a party when a friend, an academic, remarked that "finally as a country we were going to get past the consumer driven society." I replied, "All well and good. But what are the guys who made the things that I used to consume going to do now?"

Speaking as part of a panel on "Meet the Press" Sunday morning, Alan Greenspan said that he felt that a part of the problem is the tendency of the president to play to his base and constituents by inciting class envy and conflict. He went on to say that President Obama is a magnificent orator, able to charm the birds from the trees, but when he expresses his desire to close the gap between rich and poor and to redistribute the wealth, singling out things like corporate jets and yachts as targets, he creates insecurity in the people who provide the investment capital needed for our economy to grow. The result, Greenspan said, is that nervous investors are now parking funds in cash and short-term, liquid investments, taking money out of long-term investments necessary for business growth.

I interpret Greenspan's comments to mean that there is a prevailing zeitgeist, a flavor of the times that has at least one important fraction of the population nervous and lacking confidence. Furthermore, judging from the Monday market sell-off, the jitters have affected a far larger demographic than just the wealthiest 10 percent.

We have to decide whether we want to go back to the old business/consumer-driven economy or someplace else. I think most of us would like to see things humming along again. What's the obvious solution? If we want things back on track, a return to the robust economic times producing beau coup revenues for Washington and low unemployment, my opinion is we need a Republican in the White House.

