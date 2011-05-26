Guest Viewpoint: Better education the key to attracting business to area

The other week, Merlin Karlock brought up some very good points in regards to economic growth in the Kankakee area.

The most important ingredient to our growth in this area is education. We cannot grow the way we would like if we don't have the school systems that will attract businesses. When the graduation rates are shockingly low, how can we expect to attract businesses?

If you look at the region and the towns that have thrived and attracted business, it is due in large part to their schools. This starts at home and continues into the schools. We are in dire need of jobs, and as a representative on the Kankakee County Board representing District 23 in Bradley, I am doing my best to help bring jobs to the area.

It is nice to have retail in the area, but for the most part, those aren't the jobs that can sustain a household. We need to find a way to bring back manufacturing jobs and white- collar jobs that pay well and are more career-oriented jobs rather than just jobs. As of March 11, the unemployment rate in Kankakee County was 12.7 percent. We are in dire need of economic growth.

We have the people who want to work. We have the infrastructure in place with highways and rail. What we need is to improve our school systems. I would love to see a Kankakee County where our graduates go on to college or learn a trade and either stay or come back to the area to work and live.

We aren't going to grow if our school systems and parents aren't providing the right employee. When I talk to area teachers and hear how little involvement there is from parents, it saddens me because the cycle just goes on. Parents, along with the schools, have to work together. We want our kids not wishing they can go off to college, but having the mindset that it is automatic that they go on to college.

In today's world to be competitive, a bachelor's degree is equivalent to what a high school diploma was 20 years ago. We have to be competitive if we want this area to grow. We can have all the ideas in the world and opinions, but until we as an area can provide the right workforce to potential companies and individuals who want to start businesses, unfortunately, our growth will be stagnant.

There are great hardworking people in this area; we have two excellent hospitals, who happen to be the biggest employers in the county. When we have service-oriented employers as our top employers, that is never good.

We have a major interstate, rail lines, and a downtown area that is just waiting to be reborn, a major university, low tax base, and so much potential. We can't expect help from anyone until we help ourselves and by that I mean, let's start promoting what an education can do for you. We have excellent teachers; we have the ability to become a player in industry and business.

I chose to raise my kids and settle my family in Bradley because of the people. I didn't grow up here, but love living here. We have the right people to make it work. I feel positive about the future of Bradley and Kankakee County. I plan on being a part of it. As I have stated, we need to work together on getting our children educated and with that, the leaders in the area need to work together in bringing the businesses and industries to Kankakee County that will provide the growth needed along with working with and helping the businesses that are already here providing jobs.