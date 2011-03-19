Scott Reeder: Did Quinn mislead the voters last year?

SPRINGFIELD -- Gov. Pat Quinn has packed in more flip flops this year than the average college student heading off for spring break.

You'll remember when he ran for office he said he wouldn't support an income tax hike greater than 33 percent.

A few weeks after taking office, he signed a tax hike for double that.

He also ran for office supporting the death penalty.

But last week, he shed that position like a snake molting its skin. In fact, with one sweep of his pen, the death penalty was abolished in the Land of Lincoln.

Whether it is a good public policy decision or a bad one is a matter of debate.

But one thing is certain: It is inconsistent with the position the governor held when he presented himself to the voters last November.

More than likely, Quinn never particularly liked the death penalty but knew it was a political liability to say so when running for office.

So he tried to cast himself as a moderate who supported keeping capital punishment on the books while maintaining a moratorium on executions.

But that fence-straddling position was quickly abandoned after the ballots were cast in November.

And don't believe any hooey about a post-election epiphany on the governor's part.

Innocent people ended up in the state's death row -- an inexcusable travesty of justice.

But those cases have been bannered across the state's front pages for more than a decade.

Quinn knew about them when he ran for office as a supporter of capital punishment.

He also knew that despite the wrongful convictions, capital punishment remained popular with the voters.

In fact, his support of the death penalty may well have contributed to his razor-thin victory over Republican Bill Brady in November.

Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised when politicians flip flop.

But how can a voter cast an informed vote if a candidate refuses to keep his word?

We can't.

And that is the real tragedy of the governor's actions.

Readers can reach Scott Reeder at newsy1@aol.com.