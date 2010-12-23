Guest viewpoint: Upset with the compromise on tax cuts and unemployment

Journal, how dare you? Your editorial of Dec. 14, titled "No to benefits" was appalling. I have always known that The Daily Journal was a Republican paper, but this editorial proves it. It is not the unemployment benefits that the Democrats are voting against. It is the George Bush tax rates that the Democrats are against.

For months now, the Democrats have been trying to get a bill passed that would extend unemployment benefits for another 13 months for the millions of people who have lost their jobs in the mess that George Bush created. In order for President Obama to get an extension on unemployment benefits, he had to "compromise" with the Republicans over the tax breaks. These tax breaks have been in place for the last 10 years, and it is those last 10 years of George Bush and his Republicans that have put us where we are today. President Obama did not want to stop all the tax rates, only those affecting the wealthiest people. The Republicans have tried to convince the people of this country that these breaks will help the economy.

Would the common people please realize the amount of money that allowing theses tax breaks to expire would have put into our economy? It would have given our government approximately $700 billon that we are now going to have to borrow, probably from China, on top of what we already owe them. There is only something like 1 percent of the population that would be affected by the tax rates being allowed to expire; people making more than $250,000 a year. How many small business owners do you know that make more than that? Most small businesses would not be affected. People on fixed incomes would not be affected. The poor would not be affected. The Republicans, including The Daily Journal has convinced the people of this country that these tax breaks would have affected way more people than they actually would have. Considering that these breaks are 10 years old, then why was this country in such poor shape financially when President Obama was elected?

Those of us that are Democrats know and understand what is happening in this country right now. If anyone reading the paper looked further on the page, they would have seen how the U.S. lawmakers voted this last week. Jesse Jackson Jr. and Debbie Halvorson voted yes for the $250 one-time payment of Social Security checks for Social Security receivers. Tim Johnson and Mark Kirk voted No. This is just one small example of Democrats caring more about the little guy. I saw Mark Kirk say on TV that he would vote to keep the tax rates in effect, but would only vote for the unemployment extension if he could be shown how it would be paid for. (Allowing the tax breaks to expire for those making more than $250,000 a year would have helped).

Please people, senior citizens, the poor, African-Americans, Hispanic people and all working-class people out there, read what is happening from sources other than Republican supporters. Instead of watching Glen Beck and Fox news, watch MSNBC and Rachel Maddow and Keith Olbermann. Listen to FM 99.9 Progressive talk radio. There are people out there who are telling the truth. On MSN they are very conscious of stating the facts. They will correct themselves if they report a wrong fact. Please read positive Democratic articles.

Also, please remember that from the day Obama got elected, the Republicans have vowed to make sure this president fails. I saw Mitch O'Connell openly say this Nov. 3.

Just for the record, I am not real pleased with President Obama right now because of him caving on the tax bill. This was one of his campaign promises that he was not able to keep. I intend to be very vocal in the next two years to try and convince the people that I can reach of these things. I believe that if Republicans get control of our government, the middle and working class will disappear. There will be the rich, and there will be the poor. I for one hope to help keep that from happening.