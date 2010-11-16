Phil Angelo: For a good time, tell it to the Marines

More than 130 people attended the local 235th birthday celebration for the Marine Corps.

The event, organized by Marine Corps League Detachment 1253 of Kankakee County, was held at the Manteno Golf Club Banquet Hall Nov. 6.

The league and its auxiliary provide a host of benefits for Kankakee County, including an active Toys for Tots drive. Founded in 2006, the detachment has 119 members. Its color guard marches in many parades.

It is an event full of symbolism, and a great party.

* Leonard Klenzak, 89, a veteran of Iwo Jima, was honored as the oldest Marine. Sgt. William Huntley, 26, originally from Danville, Ind., but now serving as the local recruiter, was the youngest Marine.

* Also honored were Roland Myers, 74, and his wife, Margaret, 71, as a marine couple. Married 50 years, they originally met in the chow line. He was a baker. She was a radar tech. Roland was the third generation to own and operate the Myers Bakery in Kankakee.

<strong>Veterans section follow-up</strong>

In one of those small-world moments, two of the subjects featured on the cover of the annual Veterans Day section apparently knew each other.

We had written feature stories, among others, about William Diggle, a former Kankakee resident and helicopter pilot who recently won the Air Medal for service during Operation Desert Storm. Diggle, now retired, evacuated casualties and transported prisoners of war during the conflict.

Also featured was Frank Vincent Bonomo, who was only 19 when he was killed during the Korean War. Bonomo was the first Kankakee County resident killed during the conflict. He died July 24, 1950, scarcely a month into the war.

Diggle e-mailed here to express thanks for the article. He was an acquaintance of Bonomo's. He writes:

"Although we were not close buddies, we were both about the same age and shared a few teenage escapades together. We both worked at the Journal when it was located on North Schuyler Avenue. I was saddened to read again about the account of Frankie's death and to remember him as the first Kankakee boy to die in Korea. I recall him as a handsome young man, full of life. I shall especially remember him in my thoughts as I am truly thankful for my own deliverance. ... I will also visit Mound Grove Cemetery to locate Frankie's grave and place an American flag with him."

<strong>Kankakee County Soldiers</strong>

In another event that was successful and meaningful, the Kankakee County Soldiers semiprofessional basketball team opened its season at Hidden Cove Sportsplex on Veterans Day.

The Soldiers offered free admission to all veterans and active duty military personnel. In addition, there was free admission for all donating to the MOMS Cookies drive to send packages to military personnel overseas and free admission, too, for all bringing a toy for the Toys for Tots Christmas drive.

Coach and owner Barry Bradford says this year's emphasis on the team will be giving back to the community.

Bradford related a "moment of fame" story at a meeting of the Kankakee Kiwanis Club. A graduate of Trinity International, he was working out in 2001 at what is now called Hoops the Gym at 1380 W. Randolph St., in Chicago.

The gym is frequently used by players trying to get in shape or to up their game.

In walks none other than Michael Jordan, and Bradford gets selected for Jordan's pickup team. "I threw him a pass. He made the shot," Bradford remembers. Later in the game, the opposite tack -- Bradford made a basket off a Jordan assist.

"It was like a game in slow motion," Bradford remembers of that court appearance with Jordan.

After that, Bradford was invited back several times to play with Jordan.

On the court, the Soldiers won their opener 132-122. For information, visit www.kcsoldiers.com.

Phil Angelo may be contacted at <a href="javascript:location.href='mailto:'+String.fromCharCode(112,97,110,103,101,108,111,64,100,97,105,108,121,45,106,111,117,114,110,97,108,46,99,111,109)+'?'">pangelo@daily-journal.com</a>, faxed at (815) 937-3876, or written to at 8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee, IL 60901