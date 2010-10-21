Tinker Parker: Big concerns from soccer mom demographic

Published in The Daily Journal Oct. 13, 2010

Don't you love this time of year? The leaves changing colors, the earthy smells, the taste of pumpkin and autumn apples -- ah, our senses come alive this time of year.

But what makes me come alive this time of year is the political season. Nothing gets my adrenaline pumping more than great political debates. It's in my blood. I was born into a political-debating family. I spend weeks preparing for a family reunion -- not cooking, but preparing for debates with my Uncle John and cousins. My husband and kids call it the "don't put a quarter in Mom" season. I tend to get a little feisty.

As a matter of fact, the other evening I received a phone call from a political candidate's campaign volunteer asking if I would be voting for his person.

"Absolutely not!" I replied

"Could I ask why?"

"How long do you have?"

"Well, I have some time."

I told him how I felt -- for a good five minutes! So, political volunteers, if you don't want to hear how I feel, then don't call me and ask for my opinion. You will hear it.

I certainly have strong opinions, but I've wondered how others felt. That's why I went straight to middle America -- small community soccer moms. These are the moms who are involved with their children's educations and activities. Besides being busy moms, they work and volunteer in their communities. Many soccer moms are single. They carry a huge economic burden. Essentially, these ladies are our pulse and a key political target.

Working moms are tired enough without having to worry about their kids' futures, as well as their own futures. Cuts in education, overcrowded classrooms, the state not keeping up with payments to schools -- it's enough to keep any mom awake at night. If politicians were wise, they would listen to this demographic. Here are some of their opinions:

* Ruth Junker, Grant Park, educator: "The state of Illinois is a mess. We need new people who will make the tough decisions and work toward cleaning up this mess, not just more of the same. With Josh starting college next year, the talk of raising income taxes to pay for the mismanagement over the past several years is a huge concern."

Ruth is also concerned about the negative political advertising sending the wrong messages to folks. Ruth knows who she will be voting for in November.

* Kelly Berry, Watseka, undecided voter: "I just want the elections over, and in my perfect world, the newly elected officials will be honest to a fault and will do nothing but good for our economy, our state and the fiscal future of the United States."

* Kelly Hebert, Aroma Park, teacher: "As a teacher, but especially as a mom, I am truly concerned about school funding. Quinn wants to raise the income tax to cover the education deficit, and Brady wants to cut the entire budget 10 percent, including cuts in education. I wonder where our priorities are and what is going to happen to the future of Illinois when education is falling by the wayside."

There needs to be a hard, long look at how our tax dollars are being spent, she went on to say, and raising taxes may be the only way out of the mess. "But if that is going to happen, there needs to be transparency on how the money is spent."

Another issue that Kelly is concerned with is the equity of school funding. "It is a fact that the students that live in predominantly minority neighborhoods have less money spent per student than mostly white communities. The Illinois state Supreme Court refuses to hear cases regarding this. Every student is equally important, from Naperville to Harvey, but they are not treated the same. This needs to be addressed by our state government."

I'm not a soccer mom; I'm just a political grizzly bear. I could "stump" for hours, just put a quarter in me. I'm not convinced this health care reform is the best thing for our country, and cutting education is not the answer (the key to success IS good education). We need to eliminate unethical spending, reduce political salaries and put a soccer mom in charge of the state budget. They know how to stretch a buck!

So, get involved and vote.

As Dwight D. Eisenhower once said, "The future of this republic is in the hands of the American voter."

Tinker Parker, owner of the Graphitti Production Company and an adjunct professor at Kankakee Community College and Governors State University, is active in a wide variety of community organizations. You can reach her at tinkerp91@yahoo.com.