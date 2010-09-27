The Daily Journal editorial: Recession's end

<strong>Stopping a fall may not be the same as creating growth</strong>

It's official.

The recession is over. In the classical definition, a recession occurs when the economy contracts for two consecutive quarters. Economists are now in general agreement that an 18-month recession ended in June 2009 after starting in December 2007.

Of course, for many Americans, it doesn't feel like it's over. That's because the jobs situation has not materially improved. In Illinois, one out of ten are still out of work. In Kankakee County, the latest figure is more like one out of eight.

So, two observations are essential here.

* The first is that a different strategy may now be needed. It seems to be no longer a question of stopping a decline. It is a larger question of getting growth going. This is a call for new tactics.

It is no longer a safety net for those in pain, as much as that may be needed in spots. Instead, it is time to get business going. It is time for the administration to be more attuned to and in tune with business.

* USA Today ran a fascinating analysis that showed what you may have already suspected. Even though recovery is technically under way, states are all over the map, both literally and figuratively. In the last year, some have had good growth in personal income, others have not.

States that have fared among the best -- Texas, Alaska and Kentucky, all places where energy sales (oil or coal) remain a vital part of the economy.

The state in the worst shape is Nevada, where personal income fell 3.6 percent after the recession ended. Nevada, of course, relies heavily on the gambling fueled by casinos.

Where, pray tell, is Illinois? It is tied for eighth from the bottom. In Illinois, since the recession, personal income is down 0.4 percent. Illinois is one of 13 states where things have gotten worse. Consumers have less money in their pockets now than they had a year ago.

This is not a regional thing. Illinois has fared worse than all of its neighbors; Kentucky, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin and Missouri have all fared better (Missouri is in neutral, with no growth). The swing between Kentucky and Illinois is the greatest, about two cents on the dollar.

So, as the state looks for answers, they could be as close as asking what is happening over the next state line.