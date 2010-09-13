Letter: Get involved

On Aug. 11, I participated in a candidates forum which was hosted by a group concerned about the people in Illinois with disabilities and their families.

The forum began with two accounts from two mothers who had children with disabilities. They talked about how our state's financial situation has caused unnecessary difficulties for one family and how cuts in funding will affect future prospects for many more people.

After questioning, the audience had a chance to speak to individual candidates. I spoke to a woman who put it all in perspective when she said, "I've heard it all before." And I agree, we ALL have heard it before.

We've heard it before and yet our state is in the worst financial shape of ANY state.

We've heard it before and yet Illinois is possibly the most corrupt state in the union.

We've heard it before and yet we are still losing jobs, teachers, police, firemen, and people who care for the most vulnerable.

One of the other candidates stated that Gov. Quinn did not have the political will to do something that needed to be done.

Please, let's not wait until another governor is arrested before we demand campaign finance and redistricting reform.

Let's not wait until things get worse -- let's get involved now.

Vince LaMie

Woodworth

Green Party Candidate

for State Representative

in the 105th District