The Daily Journal Editorial: Time to learn

During the Civil War, most of the bloodiest combat was focused on a narrow strip of land between Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Va.

President Abraham Lincoln, confronted with the crisis, changed commanders on this critical front seven times in four years.

When an organizer was needed, he hired an organizer. When the organizer failed to fight, Lincoln fired him. When that man proved incompetent, Lincoln fired him and brought the organizer back. Lincoln hired a general who agreed with him, but fired him when he lost. He hired a general who disagreed with him, and then fired him when he lost. He had popular commanders, and unpopular commanders. He changed and changed again, until he found the man and the strategy that worked.

Which brings us to today, deep into the second year of the Obama administration, and the recession.

All recessions end. This one will, too.

But, now we have a singular type of recovery, because to date, the administration has only had a singular type of strategy. They have sounded only one note on the horn, and seem surprised when not everyone listens.

Throughout, the plan has been to pass legislation that is very complex. Rather than simply hiring individuals to do manual labor, the stimulus bill funded a vast array of projects, both worthy and unworthy. Rather than mandating that firms provide health insurance, a convoluted health system was set up, with rules yet to be written. Rather than lowering taxes for all, there have been housing bailouts, banking bailouts, unemployment bailouts and auto bailouts. Some of us have been big winners. Many have not seen a dime.

And whenever there has been a bill, the answer has been to borrow from the future.

What this has created in business is an atmosphere of uncertainty and concern for the future. What will the rules be? How much will our business have to pay? Should I invest now, or wait for MY bailout?

This worry is not limited to business. Here is a key sign. The hoarding of gold is at an all-time high. Rather than buying shares of stock, people are putting gold coins in the closet.

Growth has stalled.

What to do now?

Well, the answer may lie with the lessons of Lincoln's management.

Will the administration have the courage to try something different? Will it learn from its own mistakes?