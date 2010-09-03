Local honors and achievements worth noting: Sept. 3, 2010

* <strong>Chief Judge</strong> <strong>Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott</strong> of the 21st Judicial Circuit received the Friend of Education Award from the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools/Area IV at its August 26 meeting held at the Kankakee County Administration Building.

Bradshaw-Elliott was recognized for her work with the I-KAN Regional Office's Truancy Review Board, which reviews local truancy cases and develops individual service plans for students. First-year results indicated that 82 percent of the 63 Kankakee County youths who went before the board increased attendance, improved their grades and had no suspensions following their board appearances.

* <strong>Pat Wagner</strong> was honored as the grand marshal of the Herscher Labor Day Parade.

She has played a big role in helping to organize the Herscher Merchants Community and the Herscher Area Historical Society.

She was the Zonta Woman of Achievement in 2008 and has participated in the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer.

* <strong>Olivet Nazarene University</strong> has been named a 2011 Military Friendly School by G.I. Jobs. The list honors the top 15 percent of colleges, universities and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace America's veterans as students.

Criteria for making the Military Friendly School list includes efforts to recruit and retain military and veteran students, results in recruiting military and veteran students, and academic accreditations. Schools on the Military Friendly Schools list also offer additional benefits to student veterans, such as on-campus veterans programs, credit for service, military spouse programs and more.

* <strong>David A. Kraemer</strong>, of Bourbonnais, was appointed supreme chaplain of the United Commercial Travelers at the organization's annual international convention held recently in Indianapolis.

UCT is an international member-benefit organization uniting people with a common passion for good citizenship and volunteerism to improve their local communities.

Kraemer joined Arthur E. Wagner Memorial Council 687 in Kankakee in 1990 and has served as the council's secretary-treasurer since 1991.

In addition to his UCT involvement, Kraemer has been an active volunteer for the Easter Seals Telethon. He is a past president of the Illinois State Association of the Gleaner Life Insurance Society.