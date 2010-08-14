Ken Johnston: The equality of your right to bear arms (Aug. 7)

A burglar broke into a house and was silently skulking when he heard a voice say, "Jesus is watching."

He stopped dead in his tracks and listened.

A minute went by. He heard nothing, so he started to move again.

"Jesus is watching," said the voice in the dark.

His eyes were adjusting to the light and he noticed a cage containing a parrot.

"Was that you talking, bird?"

"Yes," the parrot said.

"What's your name little bird?"

"Clarence," the parrot said.

"Clarence? Who would name a bird Clarence?" the burglar laughed.

The parrot said, "The same person who named the rottweiller Jesus!"

God created men. Abe Lincoln set them free. Sam Colt made them equal.

Of all the hot-button issues, the argument over gun control is probably the most enduring. Bush was here for eight years, Obama will be here for four (or maybe eight), but the controversy about who can own what kind of firearms has gone on forever.

The National Firearms Act passed by the U.S. Congress in 1934 prohibited "Gangster Guns." While pistols were permitted, machine guns were banned from civilian ownership, as well as concealable short barreled rifles and shotguns.

Current events largely influence the level of attention to the issue today. In the months leading up to the Obama inauguration, legal firearms dealers could not meet the demand for assault weapons and automatic loading pistols, assuming anti-gun legislation was imminent.

I support the recent Supreme Court decision to uphold the rights of American civilians to own and possess firearms, including handguns.

I have never been in law enforcement, but I saw the results of gun violence when I pulled ER shifts in the '70s in Chicago's inner-city hospitals. And while I have enjoyed over the years some modest participation in shooting sports, my real qualification to spout off is that I am a citizen.

I am entirely in favor of the gun laws currently enacted in Illinois that require a Firearm Owners Identification card (FOID) for the purchase of guns or ammunition. An Illinois State Police background check is required in issuing the renewable picture ID. There is a mandatory waiting period and a piece-by-piece sales record for the purchase of all weapons. I would be in favor of federal legislation of this kind. However, I expect the current Chicago law will be struck down again by the courts for being unreasonable and not in compliance with the Second Amendment.

As to banning handguns, point by point, the general argument made by others is underlined, followed by my comments:

* The Framers of the Constitution really intended to facilitate raising and arming an army to meet foreign aggressors, not to provide an armed citizenry. I think the Second Amendment means just what it says. Think of the time and circumstances when the document was created. The Framers of the Constitution were more about checks and balances and about preventing a government from imposing itself through armed force than they were about foreign invaders or, for that matter, bad guys invading homesteads. But, incidentally, those homestead-invading bad guys are still around.

* The courts should make exceptions to the Second Amendment such as they have with other amendments. Exceptions are not taken lightly. Exceptions to the broad First (free speech) Amendment are one thing; exceptions to the specific Second Amendment are another. As it is, the Second Amendment still applies, but only by a tenuous 5-4 margin.

* The NRA has too strong a lobby. The NRA is a powerful lobby because it represents lots and lots of grassroots people who feel strongly about preserving their rights. The most influential and vocal anti-gun folks like Rosie O'Donnell and Mayor Rich Daley are often hypocrites protected by armed bodyguards.

* Long guns have some practical use, handguns do not. Handgun versus long gun is a meaningless point; you can make a short gun out of a long gun with a hacksaw. If the end goal is armed crime, why worry about one more?

* Handguns should be illegal to possess except by law enforcement officials. Will the sheriff arrive in time to help me? Is law enforcement spread too thin? Particularly in these times of civic budget shortfalls, are there enough police?

* Statistics. In states where there are liberal gun ownership laws and concealed carry laws on the books (most states), is there a statistical increase in gun crime? (Answer: No. In fact, the FBI's statistics show violent gun crime is trending downward.) Does any place come close in shootings to Chicago or Washington, D.C., where the restrictions on gun ownership have been the most stringent?

* The pro-gun arguments are old and tired. Is there a rebuttal for "if you outlaw guns, only outlaws will have guns," other than that it is a cliché? There are so many guns out there that short of a superpowered space magnet that sucks them all up, the crooks in the next millennia will be well armed.

Dr. Ken Johnston has been an ENT surgeon in Kankakee since 1976. He has been on several community boards and has been involved with clubs and organizations. He has lived in Bourbonnais since 1981. You can reach him at Ken_Johnston@comcast.net.