Donald Kufner: Why it's time to control handguns (July 31)

The Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States reads, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." This wording was adopted in September 1789, but only after several other drafts were submitted.

The initial proposal for this amendment was brought to the floor of the House of Representatives June 8, 1789, during the first session of Congress. The initial proposed passage relating to arms was: "The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; a well armed and well regulated militia being the best security of a free country but no person religiously scrupulous of bearing arms shall be compelled to render military service in person."

After much debate, the religious aspect was removed and the wording changed to its current state.

The actual intent of the authors of this amendment was to insure that if the country were to engage in battles with foreign invaders, then a militia could be raised in defense and citizens would be armed.

In addition, consider what times were like during early colonial days. It was imperative that settlers be armed. There was the matter of hunting for food which would be difficult without a weapon.

There was no law enforcement agency to protect the homesteads from intruders; it was every man for himself.

For almost a century after the ratification of the Bill of Rights, the intended meaning and application of the Second Amendment drew less interest than it does today. Only after several attempts to control firearms has there been such controversy regarding this amendment.

The courts seem to be unwilling to make any exceptions with the Second Amendment such as they have with the other amendments. (Could it be the National Rifle Association has too strong of a lobby?)

Recently, the Supreme Court by a 5-4 decision ruled that the city of Chicago could not ban the possession of handguns within the city. The issue raised by the petitioner in this case was that not being able to own a handgun would leave him more susceptible to criminals because he could not defend himself.

Most cases that have gone before the courts have usually involved the right to own handguns. Rarely will you encounter a suit involving a shotgun or a hunting rifle. Most of us would agree that these types of weapons have some practical use such as hunting or target practice. What purpose other than concealment and space do handguns serve?

By now, you have probably deduced that I am a proponent of handgun control. I firmly believe that there should be strict conditions on the ownership of handguns. In fact, I believe they should be illegal to possess altogether except by law enforcement officials.

Take into consideration that during 2008 there were 16,272 reported murders in the United States (UCR Reports). Of those, 9,223 were committed with firearms, 6,755 of those with handguns. These statistics DO NOT include those who were wounded by a handgun and survived.

I know that for every statistic quoted, there will be those who can counter with how many crimes have been thwarted or lives saved because the victim was armed.

I know that there are those who will advocate that if we outlaw guns only outlaws will have them.

I know that our legislators have passed laws that enhance the penalty if a handgun is used in the commission of a crime.

I know that many will say that they need to own handguns for the protection of themselves and their families and it is their constitutional right to bear arms.

But, I also know that children are being gunned down on our streets at an alarming rate and the weapon of choice is not a shotgun or hunting rifle. It's a handgun. The time has come to get control of them.

Columnist Donald Kufner is a former Bradley police chief. He can be reached by e-mail at dkufner@daily-journal.com.