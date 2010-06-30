The Daily Journal Editorial: Tax choices

It is, perhaps, the coming thing in taxation.

In November, voters in Iroquois County may get not one, but two chances to raise their sales tax.

The sales tax in that county now is 6.25 cents on the dollar. In November, voters will be asked to up that to 6.5 cents on the dollar, with the fresh income going into law enforcement. Earlier this year, a hotly debated increase of half a cent for public safety failed by the razor-thin margin of 10 votes out of nearly 7,000 cast.

Now, in addition to the public safety tax, public schools are considering asking for three-quarters of a cent for building funds. That is still a work in progress. In order for the tax proposal to go on the ballot, all of the school districts in Iroquois County must approve.

By law, the school tax could only be used for construction or debt retirement. A district could not use it for salaries or to employ more teachers. Kankakee County schools tried a similar proposal several years ago, only to have it rejected by the voters. Three times before that, Kankakee County voters rejected sales tax increases for county government.

The fascinating thing in all of this, which legislators should pay attention to, may be the willingness of today's voters to find sales taxes more palatable.

If you eschew all the minor fees that can be tacked onto everything, there are three major ways for governments to collect revenue: income taxes, property taxes and sales taxes.

* Property taxes are, perhaps, the most despised because you pay them in one large lump sum. Therefore, they are noticeable. They are also misunderstood. Some counties, including Kankakee, have property tax caps, which never seem to stop the escalation of taxes anyway, including for this year. That's because many governments have reacted to the caps by taxing the maximum level allowable. The property tax system is also riddled with special exemptions. On the positive side, you do get to deduct property taxes from income taxes.

* Income taxes are the most progressive tax. People who make the most pay the most. Like property taxes, they are immediately noticeable. You see an income tax come off the line in your paycheck. As a result of the growth of deductions and the sagging economy, nearly half of all Americans no longer pay income tax.

* Sales taxes are the least noticeable of all taxes. Because you pay a sales tax at the point of purchase, you subconsciously adjust your buying habits. Can't afford steak? Well, buy chicken. European governments depend on heavy sales taxes, which are often pyramided, so a consumer good may have been taxed three or four times by the time the consumer gets it. Basic consumer goods almost always cost more, so you buy fewer of them, or smaller versions.

What all taxes do is shift money out of the free market economy into the hands of the government. There's also a cycle at play. As the private economy shrinks, fewer have to pay more.

All the theoretical discussion pales, though, when a government is trying to balance its budget -- and searching for the acceptable dollars.

Let's just say that a lot of local governments in other counties will be watching to see what Iroquois County voters find acceptable.