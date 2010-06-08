Phil Angelo: Warning from 4-year-old critical

Sometimes you just have to listen to a 4-year-old.

Molly Smith, 4, the daughter of Nick and Krissy Smith, lives near the Bradley Public Library.

On the morning of May 14, her grandmother, Karen Harris, of Bourbonnais, had just picked her up in her car and was heading out. The other passenger in the car was Allie Harris, Molly's aunt.

As the car passed the front of the newly expanded library, Molly was looking out the window.

She told her grandma that a lady fell down at the library.

At first, grandmother Karen Harris, didn't know what to think. She thought Molly might have been telling a tall tale. She also thought that Molly might be referring to something that had happened several days ago.

Then she thought, just to make sure, she would double back and look.

Sure enough, Molly was right. Arlene Allen, 82, had fallen in front of the library. Allen, a retired teacher who had taught first, second and third grades in Bourbonnais and Bonfield for years, had been heading into the library, hoping to buy some "books on tape" during a sale. She failed to lift her foot high enough to make the curb. She tripped, and in her own words, went "kaplunk."

It wasn't an easy kaplunk. Her left arm was shattered. But she's broken both wrists before and didn't panic.

As the Harrises and Molly helped her to her feet, Allen asked them if they could take her to the hospital.

"I hate to pay for an ambulance ride," Allen explained.

So they did. After a five-hour surgery stapled and set three bones in her arm, Allen is now recovering at Riverside Medical Center's Miller Center. Her prognosis is for a complete recovery.

Molly, conscious that her warning helped save Allen, asked her grandma "if Jesus would be happy" with what she did.

We think so, Molly.

And the rest of us are, too.

Piece of personal history?

Speaking of Riverside, Shari Janik, who works in mammography there, was shopping at a used book sale in the hospital when she picked up a volume by Ivan Doig. Doig, a Western novelist, had authored a book about the 1909 appearance of Halley's Comet over Montana.

But it was what was tucked inside that was most interesting. Being used as a bookmark was an old school photo.

It shows Mrs. Andersen's third-grade class from Steuben Grade School, 1964-1965. Steuben still stands on Kankakee's south side, although today's school is a new building.

Janik has no need of the photo, but if you are one of the folks in it, come and get it -- first-come, first-serve. Those third-graders today would be in their mid-50s.

Thanks to Rotary

Ending with a personal thanks, it's always a good time at the annual Wine Tasting and Silent Auction organized to benefit the good works of the Kankakee Rotary Club.

This year's event was held at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Phil Angelo may be contacted at <a href="javascript:location.href='mailto:'+String.fromCharCode(112,97,110,103,101,108,111,64,100,97,105,108,121,45,106,111,117,114,110,97,108,46,99,111,109)+'?'">pangelo@daily-journal.com</a>, fax him at (815) 937-3876; or write him at 8 Dearborn Square., Kankakee, IL 60901.