Speakout: Feb. 6, 2010

I find it sad that President Obama is now blaming President Bush because the Democrats lost in Massachusetts and because health care reform will not pass now. It's not Bush's fault. He had nothing to do with it. The Democrats controlled everything for the past year. The reason the health care plan did not pass is because Democrats are too busy filling their own pockets as evidenced by all the bribes they gave each other. Just pay attention, folks.

Let me get this straight. Obama is blaming Bush for the defeat of the Democratic candidate in Massachusetts. His theory is that the people are so upset with the former Republican president that now the people of Massachusetts are going to put a Republican in office.

If Barack Obama changes all of his policies now, it is going to prove what a hypocrite and a phony he is. If he believed in his policies, he'd stick to them. If he changes, he's a liar.

With Illinois in so much debt -- in large part due to welfare, Medicaid, and so forth -- why is the U.S. letting Haitians come here to get welfare and all the other free stuff? And all this breeds more crime. I have to have a passport to cross the border, but Haitians can come here without anything and live on welfare which the taxpayers have to support. This has got to stop promptly. Vote to stop all of this.

Where are Prime Minister Bellerive and his wife of Haiti? Where are they hiding? And, Mr. Obama, is someone going to monitor the millions and millions and millions we are giving to this dictator? We've been giving him money since the Clinton administration. What happened to all those billions of dollars? He needs to be accountable or don't give him another penny. Let's not be as stupid as we were to the banks.

Congratulations to the people of the United States who are doing so much at this point for the people of Haiti who are suffering from the earthquake. So many volunteers have gone down there to give of themselves, and thousands and thousands of others are donating money to the cause of this country. We do have a wonderful country. We do have the most generous country in the world and we sometimes forget that in all the fighting and strife, how much we do stand up and do for others. Also, a big "boo" to Pat Robertson who says we shouldn't do anything for the people of Haiti because they brought it on themselves due to their voodoo practices. This man is a disgrace to the United States.

This is a compliment for The Daily Journal. I have noticed over the last few months that The Daily Journal is concentrating much more on photography, especially the Local Faces in Different Places column as well as sending photographers to more events and letting us see our community in action. So, thanks for the increased local coverage. Everyone appreciates it and it gives us a great reason to buy the newspaper.

I wish The Daily Journal would do a pictorial of the device that was allegedly used by the police officer in the school incidents. Most of us are viewing it as what you see on television where you fire the weapon and the barb hits the person and he lies on the ground writhing in pain. I don't think that's the case and I think we should be brought up to date as to what it actually was involved with.

Well, Geraldo Rivera finally got the job done. He wriggled himself in front of a TV camera. Kind of reminds me of Pat Quinn when he was lieutenant governor. Wherever there was a TV camera he always made himself available.

On Jan. 22 almost a half a million citizens -- the majority of whom were young people -- assembled in Washington, D.C. and marched on the Capitol steps to encourage our legislators to only pass bills that would respect life from the womb to the tomb. These people included people of every race, color, creed, and very many respected congressmen, senators and clergymen along with these young people and lay people. There was also another similar gathering on the west coast. There were hundreds of people at both marches who had abortions and regretted them. Where was the news media through all of this? We haven't heard or seen a thing in the newspapers.

Recently, the Supreme Court overturned some campaign financial laws because it violated freedom of speech. President Obama and the Democrats are calling this an activist ruling. No, it's not. Activist is when you go against the Constitution because the Constitution is the law of the land. President Obama and the Democrats don't want people to have freedom of speech -- which is truly sad.

You right-wing people get sillier and sillier every day. Now you are cheering because of the recent Supreme Court ruling that corporations can give all the money that they want. You silly, silly, little people. What makes you think that rich corporations care about you any more than the liberals you so claim to defy? Your voice will not be heard. We're not just talking about presidential elections here; we're talking local elections, we're talking about rules, and we're talking about regulations. You've been moaning and groaning about big government, but now you just gave everything over to big business. I just don't understand you. Do you hate liberals so much you'd even cut your own throat, because that's what's happening here?

The Supreme Court gets to make another political decision as they did when they elected George Bush president. Now their decision on public financing for campaigns is a great victory for the Republican Party and really a shame again that the Supreme Court gets involved with politics. Of course, those are nothing but political positions and they vote strictly on political lines every time they vote, which is really sad. Also the idea that they get lifetime appointments is just ridiculous. They should be elected. They should have terms just like the other branches in our government do have. Well, it's a sad day and I feel bad for John McCain as a Republican who tried to do something about political reform as far as financing.

Here's to the person calling in about Haiti and how much our country is doing, how great our military is, and how great our country is. True. It's just too bad we're being governed by such a bunch of corrupt, inept people. Otherwise it'd be a Utopia.

I just heard on the news that the United States has sent 20,000 military personnel to Haiti to assist them in their disaster relief. What I want to know is ... I thought our military was stretched too thin?

Why not send all the bonuses these top executives from these banks we bailed out and all these insurance companies and such that we bailed out, that they want to get this year, why don't we send all that money down to Haiti? Since these are classified as bonuses, it's not going to affect their standard pay and maybe it would make them look a little more human.

I heard on the news channel that the Americans helped the most in Haiti. Oh, yes, yes. It is always the Americans who help the most. Why don't some of the other countries help the most?

The money that we send to Haiti, how do we know it's getting to the people? You know where it's going to go. It's going to go to their government to be doled out and they'll rebuild their palace and whatever, the way it always happens. We just never learn.

The Republican-dominated Supreme Court has decided corporations have all the same rights as individuals. Since 1907 it's been illegal for corporations to try to buy national elections. They've reversed all that. I just hope our new legislators will start wearing outfits like NASCAR people so we know who they are paid for and paid by.

Privatization is like if you paid off your car and somebody said, "Do you want the money?" and you said, You sell your car and he takes the money. But you have to end up paying back the car. That's privatization. The city of Chicago sold the parking meters which the taxpayers of Chicago paid for and now they have to pay for meters again. And with the Army, the U.S. Army is supposed to be doing security, not Blackwater. And we're paying Blackwater three times as much.

I just want to thank everyone at the YMCA who helped renovate the women's locker room. I'm sure it must have been a lot of work, but it's beautiful and the new lockers are wonderful to use. Thanks again to everyone. We members really appreciate it.

Honesty, I think it is very sad the people calling in disrespecting Kankakee School District 111 and the teachers, considering they do a tremendous job educating our children. It's also up to the parents to educate our children at home. So, I supported the teachers and their strike.

***

Last February during a speech President Obama gave, he had a little girl come on stage with him and Michelle Obama. He said this little girl had sent him a letter saying their town needs a new school and he promised the little girl she would get one. Well, it's a year later. The town has no new school.