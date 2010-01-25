Guest viewpoint: Pushing work force training

As members of Congress, our most urgent priority is getting the economy back on track. We remain committed to creating jobs. To that end, we introduced the American Manufacturing Efficiency and Retraining Investment Collaboration Act, also known as the America Works Act (H.R. 4072).

Too often, manufacturing employers find there is a skills gap in the American work force. We have the most industrious workers in the world, but many lack the necessary skills to succeed in a manufacturing workplace. Every year, we invest billions of dollars in federal funding for work force development and education programs that produce mixed results.

The America Works Act will modernize federal job-training programs, including the Workforce Investment Act, the Perkins Vocation-Technical Education Act, and Trade Adjustment Assistance. If our legislation is enacted, funding awarded thorough these programs will be required to give preference to local work force and education programs that result in successful participants receiving an industry-recognized credential. When employers tell us what skills are needed to excel in a manufacturing workplace, we should listen, and make sure these are the skills taught in our job training programs. The best way to prepare Americans for the reality of a modern work force is to offer training.

Our legislation accomplishes several important goals. It will help employers more easily identify the best qualified job applicants, which will make American manufacturers more globally competitive. It prepares young people just entering the work force for good-paying long-term careers in manufacturing. The America Works Act also provides assistance to laid-off workers who need training to find employment.

With national unemployment rates above 10 percent, we must continue to create jobs. The America Works Act will boost our work force, revitalize the manufacturing sector, and put us on the road to economic recovery. We look forward to working with all of our colleagues to pass this legislation.

A joint column by Rep. Debbie Halvorson, D-Ill.; Rep. Walt Minnick, D-Idaho; Rep. Frank Kratovil, Jr., D-Md.; and Rep. Bobby Bright, D-Ala.