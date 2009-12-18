Weekly poll: President's plan narrowly supported

By a narrow margin, readers answering the latest Daily Journal Internet poll favor President Obama's plan to send more troops to Afghanistan.

Some 177 people voted. Ninety-four (53 percent) support the Obama plan. Eighty-three people (47 percent) oppose it.

Highlights of this week's answers:

* Enough of our people losing their lives in a war we can not win !!

* Afghanistan is the graveyard of empires. We are just the latest to fall into the trap.

* Get in, do the job and get out ASAP. I'm weary of seeing our guys & gals going to fight in the Middle East. Those people hate us. They do not value life and they will eventually kill each other. Let's strengthen our own borders with military might, and take out anyone who tries to attack our homeland.

* And it's ONE, TWO, THREE

What're we fightin' FOR?

Don't ask me. I don't give a damn.

Some place called Afghanistan.

Vietnam all over again.

* The generals are giving the same advice, just give us more troops. 20,000 at the start of this year and now another 30,000. I heard it runs the taxpayer a million dollars all toll to put a grunt on the ground over there. No wonder there is no money for the rest of us.

* Every man woman and child that walks or breathes in this country should support or armed services and be thankful for their commitment. We need to fight off the terrorists there instead of our back yards.

* The question should address how to fight terrorism. Whether Obama's plan is the way to do it a detail.

* Unfortunately no one seems to win in Afghanistan, and this indeed may turn into another Vietnam. We should remember the "enemy" does not embrace our ideals of freedom for the individual (quickly disappearing under this and the last administration) so to think we will set up some kind of democracy is naive.