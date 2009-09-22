Phil Angelo: 30 years for Bradley-Bourbonnais seniors club

The Bradley-Bourbonnais-St. George Senior Citizens are 30 years old.

The seniors recently held a celebratory luncheon at the Quality Inn.

Dennis Bossinger, the retired Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School superintendent and business manager, explained that the group was born when Bill Holder was superintendent. Lana Brown, longtime director of community relations for the high school, he said, was also deeply involved.

At the time, 1979, the high school was seeking a referendum to build a new theater and a swimming pool. Bradley-Bourbonnais is a unique high school in that it is areally a serious of additions, starting in 1948, that have gradually expanded the size and use of the building. In order to gather support from the community's senior citizens in 1979, they were guaranteed a permanent room to meet and some administrative support from the high school.

Even today, the room endures.

The club currnetly has 150 members. All persons, 55 and over, living in Bradley, Bourbonnais, St. George or Altorf are eligible to join. Past officers are grandfathered in, even if they move out of the district. Dues are $5. Members can attend any event sponsored by BBCHS, at the gym or the auditoroium for free.

On the first Wednesday of even month, the group has a lunch trip to a llocal restaurant. Annually there are also three trips to casinos and trips to see plays in Cissna Park and Goodfield. Members are welcome to bring guests on trips.

The senior roomat the high school is open Monday and Tuesday mornings from 9-11 a.m. There's always coffee, snacks and conversation. Tuesday is craft and sewing day. The ladies make favors for future luncheons and lap robes for the residents of the Illinois. There is also a general meeting on the first Thursday of the month at 9 a.m. at the high school and a luncheon at the Quality Inn on the second Thursday of the month.

Bradley Mayor Bruce Adams, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High superintendent Mike Hogan and Bourbonnais Trustee Vera Amiano were among the diginitaries on hand to congratulate the group. Singer Mary Cantwell of Momence provived entertainment.

New members are always welcome. Contact Dolores Phillips at (815) 932-1150.

We add our congratulations to the group for their hospitality.

Music in Manteno

Downtown Manteno (Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent was one of our recent profiles) now has a musical background.

Reporter Bill Byrns tells us that radio station WVLI is now being played on downtown speakers. As people walk or shop during the day, they'll be listening.

Mayor Nugent says it's an experiment to see what people like. So far, reportedly, reaction has been positive.

