Col. Shaver -- Census count of illegals to shift power

The last column I wrote had to do with the many concerns and worries we have in this country -- everything from massive spending, stimulus spending, bailout spending, healthcare spending, new taxes of all different sorts, and the real costs of illegal immigration.

One component of the illegal immigration issue we should be concerned about is the real impact that the U. S. Census in 2010 will have on our future as a nation. U.S. Census Bureau officials are on record as saying that they will make a concerted effort to count everyone of us in the 2010 Census, including each and every illegal alien. Why? Is this constitutionally mandated? What is the real agenda here?

The U.S. Constitution does address the subject of taking a population count every 10 years of "free men, (some indentured servants), but excludes Indians who don't pay tax." The Founding Fathers clearly did not want to count everyone. However, somewhere in our history the U.S. Census Bureau was given the power to make all the counting rules. Today its leaders think its charter is to count everyone living in the United States, regardless of immigration and citizenship status. Here is the rub: the U.S. Census Bureau website also states that "census data are used to distribute Congressional seats to states, to make decisions about what community services to provide, and to distribute $300 billion in federal funds to local, state and tribal governments each year as constitutionally mandated." Whoa! This is serious business!

I am not a Constitutional scholar, but the Constitution does not address a Census Bureau specifically. It was the brain-child of Congress in 1899. It has no Constitutional authority. It was Congress that gave the Secretary of Commerce the authority to set all the rules and regulations outlined in Titles 13 and 26, of the U.S. Code. In another era I would not even have thought about the U.S. Census as a concern of any kind, but today?

Ironically the non-political U.S. Census Bureau is a major driver on our political landscape because of its impact on determining how Congressional seats are apportioned. If you live in the Midwest, the news is not good. The Midwest lost 9 Congressional seats during the 2000 Census, most of which were added to Western and Southwestern states. The region stands to lose many more in the 2010 census, if all illegal immigrants are counted. And they will, according to the Bureau. If that happens, obviously more seats will again go to the areas of the country with fast-growing Hispanic populations. Supporters of illegal immigrants have stacked the deck for this count, (although some are mysteriously calling for a census boycott out of fear concerning use of the collected data). The addition of up to 20,000,000 illegals will definitely skew the results of counting actual U.S. citizens.

President Obama has promised "comprehensive immigration reform," which includes amnesty for those who routinely break our immigration laws. He may have the votes in Congress to do this sooner, rather than later. After the 2010 Census, we will be faced with more members of Congress from heavily concentrated Latino areas. This ensures exponential growth of Hispanic power in national and local politics, as well as what language will be spoken in those communities in the future. If that is of no concern to you, fine. It is of deep concern to those of us who want to keep our American heritage and culture in tact. Only one action I can think of will accomplish that -- Congress must be encouraged to change Title 13 and Title 26 of the U.S. Code to declare that only "documented" residents be counted. Let your Congressmen know how you feel one way or the other during their August recess. Thank you.

Colonel Shaver is a retired US Army officer and former tenured faculty member of the U.S. Army War College, where he held the General MacArthur Academic Chair of Research. He has published several columns (210), available in the archives of this newspaper. He may be contacted by email at dshaver630@aol.com.