Speakout for August 5

JULY 27-28

MEDIA

I look forward to your column by Ron Jackson. I had my husband read his column on the officers and Harvard professor. My husband's comment was if everyone was like Ron Jackson the world would be a better place.

ECONOMY

Nobody is going to have a nice house, car, etc. in America. It's not government but big business to worry about. Get rid of big business, etc. The CEOs don't need a $50,000 jet.

***

The government wants us to get rid of our gas-guzzlers. Now the dealerships are pushing to get us to buy their new cars. Is the government going to back up the mileage plan that the new cars are supposed to be given? I got hooked real bad on my last car that was supposed to get 23 miles a gallon on the road. I have never reached 17 mpg yet. Is the government going to back it up?

LOCAL

A currency exchange on the south side of Kankakee would be very handy for the old bill payers, and the young, also.

***

For the people who are trying to speak for the entire world: Not everyone is against the landfill in Otto Township. There are people out here who want the landfill in Otto Township.

***

Hello, Mrs. Mayor. A month ago the flowerpots throughout the city were being watered and looked beautiful. What has happened to the flowers? Does the city not want Kankakee looking beautiful? But the plants on 100 South Schuyler Avenue do continue to look beautiful.

***

Have you been out on Armour Road yet? Bourbonnais is tearing up the road right in front of the fire station. The Bears camp has just started. Great planning. Don't do it a month early or later.

***

Nothing has been done to improve the terrible conditions of Illinois Route 17 a few miles west of town. It is highly traveled and all they do is a little patching now and then. This hardly improves the condition. Are they waiting for a bad accident to happen to improve major problems?

***

We need to give the new administration in Grant Park a chance before they are condemned.

***

The Bourbonnais Township district is doing it again. I think if we are going to have our tax levy increase in 2008, if they are going to do any building out there, they should just do local union labor. Keep it in the area.

STATE

Fees that Gov. Quinn has put on vehicles. The sales tax revenue on candy, sweetened teas, etc., has gone up 5 cents. I don't think anyone has noticed these fees.

***

From politicians to morticians. Illinois is full of golddiggers and gravediggers on the take. It is disgusting. Greed has been the downfall of Illinois. It could be the downfall of America.

REPUBLICANS

Sarah Palin says something stupid again. Everybody likes her because they think she is pretty. I do not. Many Americans are fools.

PRESIDENT OBAMA

All the people who are screaming saying we have to fight Obama's health care plan. What is going to happen? He wants to extend health care coverage for people who don't want it. He wants to cut health care costs. This is going to help me? Get a clue as to what is going on.

PEOPLE

I said I had my best family time at the campfire. I always have to live with my windows open. You shouldn't take away another person's fun time just because you don't have a campfire.

***

I had just learned that our mailman had just been suspended from one complaint from a neighbor down the street. He had been my mailman for years. I went to the post office to voice my support for him, and hope to obtain a paper in support of him. I was curtly told by the postmaster that there is nothing I could do or sign. No one in the area has had a problem with him, but only one person. Voices in his support should be allowed to be heard. He's been a good mailman for years.

HEALTH CARE

Who do you think pays for millions of people who go to the hospital and don't have health care? If you have good hospitalization, you won't have it because they keep raising the insurance from your employer. Then, the employer is going to say that he can't afford you anymore. This is ignorant. National health care? They get it for nothing. They tell you that you can't have it, but they do.

***

Is somebody going to get a hold of this president we have and tell him that we can't give America free health care? Somebody has to get a grip in Washington, D.C., because the same poor people are going to pay in the end.

Anybody who is paying for the health care for the people in prison didn't choose or want to. We don't have a choice. But we are forced to. Government health care is not what everybody thinks it's going to be. If you have child who is born with an illness, then he/she won't get the care they need either.

The person who thinks that insurance companies and hospitals decide what care you should have is out of your mind. Who do you think orders all the tests to be done? You have to have a doctor's order to get an x-ray. What you are saying doesn't make any sense. And if you knew some of the things doctors do that are unethical, then you would rethink your statement. It's everybody. Think about what you are saying.

To the person who called in raving about how great emergency rooms are and how well they work for people who don't have health insurance: When was the last time you were in an emergency room? If you don't have health insurance, do you think it would not cost you much money. And you said that the next person who comes in with health insurance would pay for the slack. I had a stitch put in and was charged $156. This much money for just some liquid.

This is to the guy who thinks that we shouldn't be giving money to people on welfare or to poor people. The welfare queen with the Cadillac and the fur coat is an urban legend thought up by Ronald Reagan and his cronies. No such thing ever happened and if it did, whoever sold her the car or the fur coat is a predatory lender and should be in jail, the first point. Second point, I've lived in Section 8 and if somebody has a decent car, they don't have any food. So they don't do that. One thing we ought to be getting off welfare is Saudi Arabia and businesses that we pay to go overseas and have accounts in the Caymans and Swiss bank accounts that we're giving money to.

