Letter -- For Jaenicke

On election day, April 7, please do everyone a favor and re-elect our hardworking township road commissioner, Darwin Jaenicke.

I have driven Highway 17 east for over 50 years going to and from work and while it is sometimes impossible to navigate the snow-laden streets of Kankakee, we can always make it out of our subdivision due to Darwin and his crew out at first light clearing the way. This road commission office is always available by phone and someone is always ready to help you when you call, which in today's times, is quite a rarity.

Helen Diggle-Phillips

Skyline Subdivision