Ken Johnston -- Getting airport off life support

In 1970, at Presbyterian-St Luke's Hospital where I was a surgical intern, coronary artery bypass graft surgery and coronary angiography were relatively new procedures. My intern program incorporated a month of service on a medical floor which housed the "Medical Intensive Care Unit."

The Intensive Care Unit was primitive compared with today's units, but the basics were the same, a one-to-two or one-to-three nurse patient ratio, continuous electronic monitoring, and direct visual monitoring. The Intensive Care Unit abutted the nursing station and was visible through a big window in the wall. The interns would take turns sleeping overnight in a call room to watch over the unit.

We admitted a heart attack patient one day. After the standard treatment, he seemed stable. He did well until, at one morning, I was awakened by the charge nurse. We rushed to Intensive Care, to find our patient in full cardiac arrest. We initiated physical and pharmacologic life support measures, shocking his heart. To our joy he revived into a regular heart rhythm. During the rest of the night, we repeated the crash exercise every hour until morning.

The heart surgery team evaluated him at dawn. When they decided there was little to lose, they whisked him off to the operating room. About 10 days later, I was paged to come over to the cardiac surgery floor to witness the miracle of our patient packing to go home.

Sometimes, given the resources, seemingly hopeless situations can be revived.

Around the time I was an intern, the idea of a third Chicago airport was proposed. The idea rose and fell like the tide for a number of years. Mayor Daley opposed any alternative airport outside his direct influence, advocating O'Hare expansion and a site in Calumet City.

Back in the '80s, after focusing on a south suburban location, the State designated a site in eastern Will County near Peotone and started buying up property. The people from the Peotone area were loud in opposition, and the project languished on the back burner. There was a spark when George Ryan was elected governor, but he wasn't able to do much in one tumultuous term. With Da Mayor's man Blago running things, the airport in Peotone was definitely on life support, if not dead. But it looks like there might yet be life.

Two weeks ago, the New York Times published a column by Bob Herbert promoting the Peotone Airport in Illinois, highlighting all the positive factors. His piece, I suspect, signals the beginning of a resuscitation, an attempt to bring the patient off life support.

These days, the project is championed by Chicago South Side Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr., heading a group of politically connected investors. It is, in the end, all about creating jobs and controlling the hiring and concessions. Even if the airport is developed and owned privately, it is going to require major state and Federal backing, including getting over legal and environmental hurdles, completing the acquisition of the land, and upgrading rail and road access. The congressman will surely have federal help from his friend in the White House. The Airport may well become the centerpiece of Rep. Jackson's campaign for a senate seat in 2010.

Down the road 10 or 15 years, if the project is successful, there will likely be a positive effect on our local economy. We could well expect new growth in Kankakee County, which has been stalled for the past 30 years. However, if the airlines or the passengers don't show, there is the potential for a giant tax-funded boondoggle.

I suspect we will see a new round of debate and discussion, including input from the major airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration, neither of which has been very supportive of the Peotone airport in the past. After watching the last few years of scandal and corruption in Illinois politics, it's hard not to be cynical. Let's hope for the best.

Ken Johnston has practiced medicine in Kankakee for 30 years and has served on numerous boards and worked with many organizations. You can reach him at Ken_Johnston@comcast.net.