Community Notebook: Peotone grad cuts her way to the top

<strong>And remembering Mary Jo Johnston</strong>

Jen Miaczynski is to cosmetology what Brooke Burke is to "Dancing With the Stars," without the fame, of course.

Miaczynski, a 22-year-old graduate of Peotone High School and the Kankakee Area Career Center, is the national SkillsUSA champ in cosmetology. She will represent the United States in the world competition, Sept. 1-6, in Calgary.

Miaczynski, the daughter of John and Joanne Miaczynski of Peotone, works at the D'Marie Salon in Frankfort, but she spends four solid days a month in training, heading up to Evanston.

Once there, at a Pivot Point Beauty School, she cuts hair on mannequins. National and international hairdressing scoring is based upon what a cosmetologist can do to create a design in a specific time. You only have so many minutes to turn a mannequin's straight hair into a full style. Every moment of cutting, combing and blow drying has to have a purpose.

Mannequins are used to even out the competition. You don't want one stylist to start out with Farrah Fawcett, while the other gets Alan Greenspan.

Miaczynski adds that the exotic, dramatic cuts needed to do well in competition are somewhat "out there" compared to what most of us would want walking around town. So the secret is to come up with a better design than your competitors, and to execute it in the time allowed. Minutes count. And, of course, one wrong cut of too much hair and you're sunk.

Scoring is added together in four different events for both men's hair and women's hair. In women's hair, the events are: "avant garde," a consumer style; "hair-by-night," which adds hairpieces to the same mannequin; "women's fashion trend," which includes the use of color; and "long hair." For the men, it's: "Classic," which means hair like Elvis; "men's fashion trend," long in front, short in back; "men's perm"; and "precision," right-now, cutting edge, no pun intended look.

Miaczynski won regionals, state and then the nationals in Kansas City in 2007. They hold the worlds only once every two years. So Miaczynski had to win a cut-off with the first, second and third cutters from 2007 and 2008. That was held in Evanston last year.

Should Miaczynski win, she's not sure what the prize amounts to, other than a whole bunch of prestige and cosmetic supplies. She is absolutely sure this is what she wants to do and she thanks Sharon Barnard, the director of the cosmetology program at the Kankakee Area Career Center for being such a great mentor.

"I knew this is what I wanted to do since I was a child," Miaczynski said. She would spend free time braiding the hair of neighbor children and she was thrilled when aunt Ann Andres, from Cook County, a former beautician, gave her all her old books.

Her future, too, could include teacher, since she has her license to teach cosmetology. A gymnast in high school, she's also known in the area as a volunteer coach for Golden's Gymnastics.

<strong>Library floor dedication</strong>

With a note of local history, Kankakee Mayor Don Green cut the ribbon this month on the new fourth floor auditorium of the Kankakee Library.

Green presided over the ceremony, likely one of his last duties as mayor. He's stepping down after four terms in office, to be replaced by one of the candidates in the April 7 election.

Green cut the ribbon before an author's night presentation by Ana Castillo.

Green said the library project depended on a Tax Increment Financing district. He then produced the ink pen, he said, which then Gov. George Ryan used to sign the particular TIF district into existence. He donated the pen to the library as a memento.

Then the mayor paid tribute to one other unsung hero of the project -- Mary Jo Johnston, who died unexpectedly last year after years of volunteer work on the Friends of the Library Board. Johnston's portrait is painted into the mural visible from the library's first floor.

"I'm sure she's looking down today," Green said of Johnston.

"Mary Jo, we finally did it," the mayor said.

<strong>New law partner</strong>

Cathi Kraetzer Ponciroli, a 1994 Herscher High School graduate, has been named a partner at the St. Louis law firm of Husch Blackwell Sanders.

Husch Blackwell Sanders is a law firm with 650 attorneys with offices in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Colorado, Illinois and the District of Columbia. Ponciroli joined the firm in 2002 after earning her law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she was managing editor of the Missouri Law Review. Her original degree was in civil engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

She is the daughter of Mark Kraetzer of Kankakee. She is married to Dr. Kevin Ponciroli. They have two children, Isabella, 3; and Olivia, 9 months.

At Herscher, she was an Illinois State Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. She participated in chorus and show choir and was a member of the Scholastic Bowl team. She also played volleyball, basketball and softball.

~Colleen Zarecki contributed to this item

