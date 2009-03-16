Editorial -- Pension reform

Should the state merge the pension boards of the General Assembly, Judges, State Employees, Teachers and State Universities into a single system?

That's a proposal by current State Treasurer Alexei Giannoulias. The state treasurer, in case you're confused, is the one who invests the state's excess money. The state comptroller is the one who pays the bills.

On the face of it Giannoulias' proposal makes sense. He computes that Illinois would save between $50 and $80 million is fees and costs by merging the boards. Note that the boards and management would be merged, but not the actual funds.

Politically, though, the bill will have tough sledding. The state Teachers Retirement System, the 800-pound gorilla in this discussion, is already opposed. The two state teachers unions, the Illinois Education Association and the Illinois Federation of Teachers, always rank in the top 10 when it comes to contributions to state legislators. Everyone views influential lobbyists as business interests. That's never completely true, particularly in Illinois. Suffice it to say, the bill is unlikely to lift off the launching pad without teacher support.

This is not to say that the bill doesn't have a lot of good features. Giannoulias would ban finders' fees and require board members to file statements of economic interest. He would cap political contributions from investment firms at $50,000. We would set it at zero. He would require rebidding for consultant contracts running longer than five years. We would simply bid them all.

The bill sets up a 13-member board and a 13-member oversight board. Only six of all of those members are chosen by a direct vote of the folks receiving or paying into the pensions. We would increase that number. It's interesting to note that the professionally-run boards and investment houses all seemed to issue few warnings of the current stock market debacle. We favor giving people who will depend on the retirement benefits a greater say. Let them elect more members.

Thus, with a touch-up or two, Giannoulias' bill should be approved.

Tomorrow:

We'll touch on some of the real problems with Illinois pensions.