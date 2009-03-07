Will Obama's health plan work?

Beat the animals more; throw down less hay

The times they are a-changin'. The day of the consumer-driven economy looks like it may be over. I can't really welcome some of the changes. My retirement account has shrunk. I'm in a "don't spend, see what happens" mode. My car in the future should be less comfortable, my house should be colder in winter and hotter in summer. Even, I should flush my toilet less often. What are all those people who used to build the stuff that I used to consume going to do now?

Mother hen, the government, is going to take us all under her wing. Among other things, President Obama promised us a new national health care paradigm; we will have better quality care, coverage for all people, and a 30 percent cut in what it costs. The ponies will pull a heavier cart, pull it faster, and eat less. This has got to involve beating the animals more and throwing down less hay.

The newly proposed budget includes some $630 billion reserve fund to expand health care coverage. The $800 Stimulus bill contains two major health care initiatives. One is the formation of a federal panel that would validate treatment standards. The other program is intended to stimulate the implementation of electronic medical records. In the campaign Obama promised that this alone would trim national health costs by 20 percent. The electronic medical record consists of a data file of every American's comprehensive personal medical history; the file will include dictated records, doctor's orders, operation details, meds, doctor's notes, hospital discharge notes, lab tests, and images. The electronic medical record is not starting at square one. After 20 years in the computer age, hospitals today have information technology staffing and budgeting. A 200-bed hospital may allocate $3 million a year on electronic information. Lab and imaging data and dictated reports are already digital. High speed scanners have brought old data into the system. But there are multiple vendors and formats. As far as a national system, we have set sail in the Nina, Pinta, and the Santa Maria. The five- year plan calls for us to be onboard the USS Nimitz.

Electronic records will certainly improve patient safety and reduce medical errors. Some quality aspects are not so clear. One acronym applies; GIGO. "Garbage in, garbage out." Diagnostic conclusions can still be in error.

When I was a second-year med student, I was making patient rounds in Passavant hospital with a well-respected internal medicine attending, a cardiology consultant, a senior resident and me. We would go into a patient's room, make chitchat, listen to the heart with our stethoscopes, and then review the chart and discuss the case in the hall outside. After visiting one patient, the cardiologist said, "What did you hear?"

Nobody said anything until the attending said, "I heard a gallop." A gallop is a stethoscopic extra heart sound that usually indicates heart failure or impending heart failure.

"That's what I heard." said the cardiologist.

The chief resident said, "Ken and I didn't hear a gallop. It's two to two."

"Well," said the attending wryly, "Why don't we get the doorman at the Drake to come over? It will then likely be a decisive three to two." Digital does not assure accuracy. There is still something to be said for talent and experience.

While hospitals, hospital physician networks, and major group practices have been inexorably heading toward digital, solo and small medical practices have been the holdouts. Up to this point most independent practices have deemed electronic records as an additional expense, eating up time and resources. Software, hardware, and support for a small office come at an initial cost of about $25,000. There are exemptions in the Stark regulations for hospitals to help independent medical staff connect up, but nobody seems to be clear on the rules. The hospitals are not prepared to deliver ongoing support. The overall potential for major cost savings, I think, is uncertain.

Like it or not, cost cutting has to involve some sort of health care rationing, overt or de-facto, by creating waiting lists through the payment system and by regulation. Ultimately, reducing health care cost is simply a matter of making fewer ponies work harder for less hay.

Ken Johnston has practiced medicine in Kankakee for 30 years and has served on numerous boards and worked with many organizations. You can reach him at Ken_Johnston@comcast.net.