Editorial -- Home tax break

For too long, it seems, government has focused too many of its tax breaks on enticing business to come and do the right thing.

Now, it seems, people and ordinary consumers are getting their due.

With that in mind, we give a hearty "thumbs up" to a proposal, the Neighborhood Reinvestment Incentive Ordinance, proposed for the city of Kankakee by Nina Epstein, who represents The 6th Ward.

Epstein is a Republican candidate for mayor of Kankakee. So we want to say this is not a campaign endorsement. It is an idea endorsement, and genuinely new ideas can be rare in government. We reported earlier on a success story out of Manhattan, where city fathers there were using cash payments to entice first-time homebuyers -- with decided success.

Epstein's idea is to give a cash bonus to single-family homebuyers, who promise to stay put in their city of Kankakee homes for at least five years.

Here's how it works:

* It's a $2,500 cash payment.

* Any price home is eligible.

* You must have a down payment of at least 10 percent. We absolutely agree with this qualification. One of the problems of the current mess was the lending to people with little or no down payment, who had little or no chance of paying the money back.

* It must be an owner-occupied home. No speculators please.

* If you leave after one year, you have to give $2,000 back. Leave after two years, you give $1,500 back. Leave after three years, you give $1,000 back. Leave after four yers, you give $500 back. Stay for the full five and the whole $2,500 is yours.

* The money goes directly to the bank, too. Again, no speculating.

Two minor improvements come to mind. We would set some sort of deadline to encourage people to buy NOW. It also may be of some extra value to the city to put in an extra incentive to anyone who buys a vacant, boarded-up home and brings it back to life.

The time to act is now. Years ago, the city debated an equity assurance law. That protects longtime homeowners against losing the equity in their homes. It was never enacted. It surely would have looked good now.

Epstein says correctly that the city shouldn't wait for the state or federal government to come up with a plan. We agree.

In the same way that people should be self-reliant, municipalities can be self-reliant, too.