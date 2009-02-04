Speakout from Jan. 20, 21

January 20

I see the same people that expect us to support the new president were holding up "Arrest Bush" signs and were saying "Nah, nah, nah, good bye." Yup, that ought to do it. The same man that expended his political capital and put his popularity aside to protect his country is being mocked and jeered by the compassionate, tolerant left. What class.

Can you believe it? Today, the inauguration and Herscher grade school and high school had no coverage whatsoever because it was feared that none of their TVs will work an antennae or anything so they couldn't put it into the classrooms and all the teachers I'm told were barred from using their internet to bring it up because it would crash their systems. Why don't they get a real IT director out there that knows something and could do something? This school is so far behind.

This is for the people who are saying that it's too much to expect Barack Obama to realize his campaign promises. Baloney. I'm sorry. If he made those promises, but he better start realizing them. He better give us our tax cuts, he better work on improving the economy and improving the infrastructure of this country. If he does that, that's fine. That means he's an excellent president.

This is a comment to the city officers that were at No Dogs on Saturday, January 17. Do they not teach you guys how to diffuse a situation? You were yelling and jumping around more than the people you were trying to arrest. And then to put a stun gun to a woman's neck clearly because you couldn't control the men. You need an etiquette class. You need to learn how to speak to people without yelling and swearing. A little psychological work wouldn't hurt either. Both of you definitely have a case of little-man syndrome.

How sad that the historical inauguration of President Barack Obama had to be ruined by a bunch of hateful, uncouth, selfish individuals making fun and booing President Bush. That was uncalled for. It wasn't fair to President Obama and it wasn't fair to President Bush. Those folks should be ashamed of themselves. They embarrassed themselves in front of the entire world.

I am watching and listening to the military people on TV showing respect for both President Bush and President Obama. These folks truly are the best that this country has to offer -- not you liberals and not you conservatives who only think of yourselves and are full of hate.

Well, after all the whining and crying about President George Bush and how bad he was and what an evil person he was and how he didn't know how to do anything, I see that he did something that most people in Illinois really wanted. He did not pardon George Ryan and for that I congratulate him and I commend him on being a smart and intelligent man.