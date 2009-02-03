Editorial -- Now, Gov. Quinn

With the last two Illinois governors ending public life disastrously, you have to ask -- how will the next guy fare?

That next fellow in line is Pat Quinn.

Quinn, the Illinois lieutenant governor, steps in to take over for the disgraced Rod Blagojevich. Quinn, ironically, has links to both of the past two governors. He has served as Blagojevich's lieutenant governor for the past six years.

Quinn and Blagojevich do not appear to be politically close. In Illinois, lieutenant governors run in separate primaries. The governor's choice has to be ratified by his or her own party's voters. The jobs of lieutenant governor and governor, though, are linked in the general election.

Yet, up until the recent political disaster, Quinn gave every appearance, at least outwardly, of being loyal to the governor. He was not alone in that. Expect Republicans, for the next two years, to dredge up all sorts of smiling handshake photos with Blagojevich and anyone they want to beat.

In 1994, Quinn challenged George Ryan for secretary of state. It was a Republican year. The GOP won all six statewide races that year, and Ryan absolutely thumped him: 61 percent to 38 percent.

Personally, Quinn is a lifetime Illinoisan. Born in Hinsdale, he graduated from Fenwick High School and earned Phi Beta Kappa honors at Georgetown University. His law degree is from Northwestern University. He also, for better or worse, has spent virtually his entire working adult life in some branch of government.

Some see Quinn as sort of quixotic because he is unafraid to try to make government better. His history is one of ideas, not just shifting dollars.

* In 1970, Quinn led a drive to give Illinois voters the rights of referendum and recall. The Illinois Supreme Court blocked his effort.

* In 1980 Quinn led the Cutback Amendment, which reduced the size of the Illinois Legislature.

* Quinn, by a number of accounts, is one of the key founders of the Citizens Utility Board, which battles, or at least forces the justification of utility rate increases.

Of course, political acts that decrease the power of politicians are rarely popular with people in politics, who usually see them as interference with efforts to keep the money flowing.

But his past thinking, one of trying to make government from the bottom up rather than the top down, may bode well. Quinn is a Democrat in the sense of the party. He's also a democrat in the sense of being interested in improving the process.

The last occupant had just the opposite view. His thinking was always right, whether legal or not. We can see where that got us.