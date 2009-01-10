Speakout from Dec. 31 to Jan 3

December 31

Let's see. We've got Gov. Blagojevich appointing a senator even though the Democrats told him not to. We got the guy who has been appointed and found out he's donated $14,000 to the governor. Then we've got dumb old Bobby Rush saying, "Don't nix this man." What planet do these folks live on? But, they're Democrats so that makes it a good thing.

I don't appreciate that giant 30-foot tree limb hanging from a tree on the south side of the Courthouse right along the sidewalk. I walk that every day, and one of these days it's just going to fall over and hurt somebody real bad. I wish maintenance would get out and remove those tree limbs.

To the person that called in and said enough was enough about the transition team. Well, first of all you said nobody cares. How do you know? I care. There are a lot of people who care. No. 2, my opinion doesn't count but enough people making an opinion together it does count that's why this is a free country. No. 3, I don't care what you think and if you don't like what I call in and say, don't read my articles. Skip over it when you see it.

In response to the person who is wanting to find that old-fashioned chocolate tear drop, you can get those old fashioned chocolate drops at the Country Fruit Market on Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee. They're really, really good. You can get a whole bunch and they are reasonably priced.

EWTN is still on the air. They just want you to buy a more expensive cable plan. Why don't you try WCIU? At 7:30 on Sunday they have a Catholic Mass.

I think Jesse White should look into (if they want to save money) closing down one of the driver's license facilities in Kankakee County because in the Bradley office all they do is just sit around and people are just sitting in the back entertaining and you have a long line of people waiting just to get their license.

To the person that called on the 20th about people sending text messages and it running up your bill, just so you know, you can go on to your settings menu and you can block all text messages so you don't get charged. Find out the information before you have a fit about it.

To the person who is talking about the deer whistles on his car and how well they work for him, that he's not hit a deer since he's had one. I have an interesting story I heard up in Filer City, Mich., one year. In a restaurant at breakfast time two locals were sitting there having breakfast and the one said "I've lived here all my life and never hit a deer in my life. My mother-in-law bought me a deer whistle and the first thing you know, the first time out I hit a deer with it." The other guy said, "Well, you must have hooked it up backwards, you fool!" It just reminded me of that.

This will be the last time I call about the transition team and everybody's response to it; they didn't like my opinion. Well, it seems like this. Everybody in this country is allowed to have an opinion. You don't like my opinion; maybe I don't like your opinion. However, I still have one. I'm entitled to it. Also talking about not having hard- working people on the transition team or an average Joe, what do you call Lisa Dugan before she was a politician? She was a hard-working electrician. What did you call Jerry Joyce before he became a politician? You called him a hardworking farmer. What did you call Phil Novak before he became a politician? He was a hardworker. How about George Ryan? He was a pharmacist before he became a politician. So, obviously I've touched some nerve endings.

This is to let the person who called Speakout inquiring about Channel EWTN being taken off TV. I am very happy to let you know if you have Comcast Cable you can reach this program on Channel 119. It sure is a wonderful program 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This is in reference to the warning signs for Helgeson Hill or Poop Hill they call it. Are people stupid? Can't you see the river at the bottom? If you are worried about hitting the river, don't sled there. We'll have signs everywhere if people are idiots: "Coffee is hot," "Be careful. Children playing." Use your head, people!

I live in Watseka. I have been there two years and what I don't understand is why you would pay $2 million for a police station (which has only three cops in the police station we have here and they barely come to the door). Then don't you think the $2 million could have gone to put up something for a solution for a flood? Hmmm. And if that don't top it all, what's happening to the taxpayers' money? Did we really need this police station? We'll never know.

I had another question. Why don't they bring an Aldi here to Watseka? There are signs in town, keep your money in town, but everything is running out of town. Landmarks are up. Bring stuff here like a drive-in, something that will make money, give people jobs so people aren't in their house. The theater here sucks. It's about 20 seats, an apartment with a big screen TV that I can watch in my front room with movies that run four months later. I don't understand that. And you heard it here. -- A Watseka resident.

To the caller of Dec. 18 looking for the cream filled chocolate drops, you can order them from the Vermont Country Store, www.vermontcountrystore.com. Years ago my dad got them for me at Kresge's. I called them "hats" as a child. Enjoy.

I see they aren't going to do anything about the governor. It's just like Bill Clinton. If you're a Democrat... he was impeached. They'll probably impeach the governor and he'll just stay there, too because he's a Democrat.

January 1

Basketball 101: The team that controls the boards usually wins the basketball game. This is no secret and has been self evident since the game was invented. Watseka outrun St. Anne? I don't think so. When are you going to learn a balanced team needs a big boy in the center? Rebounding wins games.

Who put those limbs on my side? Why couldn't they put them on their own side? I don't have any cedar tree. I'm going to find out one of these times. Whoever is doing that isn't going to do it any more. That's a shame. They don't want to dirty up their lawn. That's the reason why they didn't want to put it on their side. I'm going to get me two signs when I go to the store and I'm going to put it out right there. They're not going to do that any more. If they do I'm going to call the cops on them. OK?

I am over 40 years old and for as long as I've been here, "Poop Hill" has been there for people to sled on. Nobody that I can recall was ever talking about shutting it down. Now some 8-year-old kid that was unsupervised almost drowns and now they're talking about how a fence needs to be put up or it would be horrible to shut the park down. It would be great to put a fence up there and there are people who are talking about committing themselves to doing that, that's wonderful and that would be a great idea. But the grandmother that says it would be horrible to shut it down. Why is that an option? That child was unsupervised. Kids should be supervised when they're out there so these kinds o the things don't happen. Accidents do happen and because one occasionally happens doesn't mean the park should be shut down. Kids should be careful and supervised.

I don't know why everybody thinks all these places need to be bailed out or think the auto industry is the backbone of this country. If the auto industry is the backbone of this country then why did they need so much money? Because nobody is buying cars. And, if they did bail out this industry, why should they bail them out when they've bailed on us, half of their work is done overseas. So if they give them a dime, there ought to be an incentive where there is a requirement that they bring work back into this country so that people in this country can have a job. Why reward them for going outside this country? And they should stop giving their workers 90 percent of their pay when they're laid off.

This is a concerned citizen. I read that state senator John Bradley is trying to revive a road construction plan by tacking on 8 cents per gallon to the state gasoline tax. With the economy the way it is plus our gas tax is already one of the highest in the nation. Then when the gas prices go up in price (which they will) we, as senior citizens and people who have lot their jobs, won't be able to drive. Plus the gas stations will start their gouging games again.

I agree 100 percent with the editorial on voter's decision in the December 31 Daily Journal. The two men that were running for candidacy of mayor's office in Kankakee, where just a simple mistake was made, deserve to be able to correct that mistake and be in the election. Mr. Snipes, I would not vote for him if he was the only candidate. I would rather go without a mayor than have Mr. Snipes be our mayor.

I see once again everybody is flying off the deep end about something. The law that they want to overturn so people can carry concealed weapons in national parks now this person is trying to file a lawsuit because they're saying that we shouldn't be making it easier for dangerous people to carry concealed firearms in our parks. The law would only allow people who have a permit to carry a concealed weapon to bring those weapons into the parks so I don't see why we would be giving permits to carry concealed weapons to dangerous people that might do something to someone in a park. People are just ridiculous about the gun issue. It's crazy.

Not only will Bush go down as one of our worst presidents, but our Congress and Senate will go down as the worst of all time led by Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid. We deserve better. Unfortunately we keep voting these same idiots in.

This is the lady who called in and complained about hunting and this is to the guy who thinks I don't understand. I don't mind if people have firearms. I don't mind if they use them as long as they use them for the purpose they are meant for. All I'm saying is if somebody shoots an animal just for the thrill of it or just for the trophy, then I think they're sick. If they do it for the food, more power to them.

Maybe I am not the only village of Bradley taxpayer that is outraged at the way she has been treated when viewing Friday, Dec. 19, 2008 storm. At 6:31 a.m. a village tree hit my house for the second time in 7 years. My first call to the village was at 9:30 on Friday after I had already called my insurance company. I had to leave a voice message. Then they got back to me at 3:45 p.m. of the same day. I had asked to speak to the mayor of Bradley and was informed that he was the president of the board of trustees for the village of Bradley and he was not available. I have lived in my home for 9 years and 2 ? months. I am now disabled and after lots of paperwork the village has placed a disabled sign in front of my home.

The Israeli Army is cowards. On New Years Day they sent a one ton bomb over to kill one Hamas leader. Wow. I bet they feel very courageous. In the process they killed 13 innocent children. Israel needs to be stopped. The U. S. government of Bush is a bunch of cowards not to intervene and at least express their disappointment that they sent bombs over to Palestine. Maybe Iran can help out.

I am seeing on television Israel who struck the headquarters of the leader of Hamas. I'm really unsure how I feel on this. The fact is every time I want to take Hamas' stand and say they're killing innocent people I think of 9/11, how the terrorists attacked this country, how they killed so many innocent people and although my heart goes out to the innocent Palestinians, the Israelis have been getting the people that fired missiles into their territory. In this case I guess I have to support Israel, not that I like to. If Israel wants to nuke Iran while they're at it, go ahead.

January 2

Well, I see where the Democrats, the supposed party of the working people, are wanting to increase the federal gas tax; which is going to raise gas prices. If this was George Bush, you would be upset; but since these are Democrats, it must make it a good thing.

I see where the dimwitted Barney Frank is saying this economy is the worst it's been since the Great Depression. No it isn't. It was far worse in the late '70s. It was far worse in the early '50s. This man is truly a stupid individual and he keeps getting elected. By the way, he's the one who messed up the Fannie Mae thing and cost the economy all this money.

Well, I see the gas companies are sticking it to us again. Happy New Years! Ever notice they always raise the price up 20 cents at a time. But when it comes to lowering it they might lower it a penny, once every two weeks. Big deal! They sure are giving it to us again.

I hope next year they don't put Dick Clark as the host on Rocking New Year's Eve on ABC. That guy can't even talk any more. He slurs his speech. He's not the same Dick Clark he once was. Get a new host. I mean this guy is part of yesterday. It's time to move on.

I don't get it. Maybe someone can explain this to me. We're seeing pictures on TV of bombs and rockets that come off of Israeli airplanes. Then how in the heck do we get the films that we're supposed to look at them and feel sorry for one person or another. That's their problem over there. I wish they'd take care of it and leave us alone.

I thought gas was supposed to go up when the usage was high. Here it is the day after the holidays and the gas has gone up 20 cents! It's amazing. They keep messing us around over and over.

For the last eight years, we've heard Democrats complain about George Bush. Now these same Democrats are complaining about Barack Obama saying that he's picking people that are too far right, that he's picking people that don't believe in gay marriage... Will you Democrats please quit whining like a bunch of big, overgrown, pouting crybabies? Give the man some respect.

I think it's great the way the American people have come a long way from hatred and prejudice because during WWII we would have never elected a president with a German or a Japanese name.

January 3

I see a lot of people want these companies to build electric cars. Unfortunately this wouldn't solve the problem as this country does not produce enough electricity for these cars, they would really overpower the grid, and unfortunately most people don't want to build any more nuclear, coal, or oil generating plants. You can't have it both ways. You have to build the plants to have the cars.

I was wondering how come they don't have the American flag in the church at St. Joe's in Bradley. Every other church, I've been to different ones and they all have the American flag inside the church. I think that's not right. That's got to be respected and it should be up there. And another thing, I don't know why they shake hands in church with all these diseases going around with coughing and blowing noses and everything else and they have to shake hands. I think that should be quit.

In about three weeks Barack Obama becomes president and according to the lady who was jumping up and down like an idiot on the TV when he won the election, he is going to pay for all of our mortgages, pay for all of our gas when he's president. Boy, I sure can't wait. She must be smart to know that stuff.

Well, 2008 year is over and it's time to name the fools of the year. I think there's a tie for first place. Let's start with baseball parents of Manteno who think they know how to run a baseball program. These people are a prime example of why Manteno High School has had a limited success in athletics and will continue to do so until they let the people who know how run the program. Tied with them would be the spineless jellyfish that call themselves the superintendent, the high school principal, and the junior high principal. I believe that the schools will get a lot better when the Manteno Board of Education finds someone who knows how to lead and advance the district instead of running every time a parent comes to the school district to complain about something. I have lived in Manteno a long time, and I find the present situation very embarrassing and if people from other towns in Kankakee County have negative things to say about Manteno, I have a very, very hard time defending this place.

This is for the person who wanted to know where they could find the old-fashioned Crème Drop candy. I bought mine either at Wal-Mart or Dollar General and they are made by the Zachary Confections Inc. in Frankfort, IN 46041 or their web address is www.zacharyconfections.com. Hope this helps.

This is for the Republicans, the so-called moral majority: Why is Rush Limbaugh still on the air? If he had any morals (like he's supposed to be the moral majority), he should be off the air. The RNC has two faces and so does every other Republican that tries to talk to you and says one thing and then says another thing behind your back. Well, I know I'm not voting for Republicans ever again and Republicans ought to shut up with this moral majority because they're not moral, they're not right, and they certainly don't care about anybody but themselves.

Keep up the good work, Governor. All the people that don't want you in as governor are still living in the days of the horse and buggy. Those days are long gone. We are in the modern times of computers now, not handwritten orders. They don't want to go by the new ways of politics. So whenever you go jogging, look over your shoulder to watch for any horse and buggies that want to run you over. Keep up the good work. (I will be surprised if this gets printed like it should be.)

